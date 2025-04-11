Kyle Busch's wife reveals the family's true leader in a comical reel

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently humorously revealed who the boss is in her house. Samantha shared a comical reel with her two kids, Brexton Busch and Lennix Key Busch, along with a light-hearted caption.

Ad

Mr. and Mrs. Busch met during a race weekend while Samantha worked as a professional model for Chevy. The couple soon began dating and married on December 31, 2010. They have been married for over a decade and share two kids: nine-year-old son Brexton Busch and two-year-old daughter Lennix Key Busch. Additionally, the mother of two is also an entrepreneur and a lifestyle influencer on social media.

In her latest reel, Kyle Busch's wife recreated a well-recognized scene from the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK). Samantha sat down with her son Brexton, and he said,

Ad

Trending

"Oh my god, she's coming."

Samantha replied:

"I don't understand the f***ing attitude."

Brexton hilariously stated:

"I'm so afraid of her."

She hilariously captioned the post:

"I think we all know who the boss is around here 😂🙃"

Ad

Mrs. Busch reiterated the statement, and then the two-year-old Lennix Key Busch came running into the frame. The Busch family marked a wholesome moment, and fans also showered them with love in the comments.

The real scene from the show featured Khloe and Kim Kardashian calling out their sister Kourtney for her negative attitude while planning Kim's baby shower and the family Christmas card.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife dropped her South Beach photo dump on IG

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, created a "guide" to enjoy a fun weekend in South Beach, Florida. She made the guide while she spent the week in Miami during her husband's Miami-Homestead Speedway race in March 2025.

Ad

Mrs. Busch began her guide with one of her pictures, sunbathing in her hotel. She also mentioned The 1 Hotel as one of her favorite places to stay in Florida. The next agenda item on her guide was food, and for that, she went to Claudie, a restaurant in Miami.

Samantha and Kyle Busch had a "phenomenal" experience at the restaurant. She pointed out that the "dishes were simple, yet the ingredients truly shine". She gave the place a rating of 10/10 and recommended it to her fans.

Ad

The next location on Mrs. Busch's list was Papi Steak, and she donned a butter-yellow sparkly dress paired with a white Chanel handbag. Samantha Busch revealed the steak was "excellent" and highlighted that the ambiance of the place had a youthful and party vibe. Additionally, she named Papi Steak a Vegas-like hotspot and rated it 7/10.

The mother of two concluded her trip with images of her and her husband chilling in the hotel itself. The couple spent a weekend away from their kids and claimed it felt like "dating again." Samantha captioned the post:

Ad

"Swipe for your weekend guide to South Beach 🌴"

Kyle Busch ranks 15th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 177 points. He secured one top-five and four top-ten finishes in eight starts this season so far. Additionally, he has an average start of 12 and an average finish of 16.875.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More