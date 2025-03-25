Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha flaunts her stunning South Beach photo dump

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared a guide for a weekend in South Beach, Florida. Samantha attended her husband's race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and enjoyed her time in Florida.

Ad

Mrs. Busch began her career as a lifestyle influencer on social media after marrying 'Rowdy Busch' in 2010. She worked as a professional model for Chevy before meeting her significant other. Now, she shares behind-the-track moments of the Busch family along with some cooking, fashion, and health tips with her nearly 250k followers on Instagram.

In her latest post, Kyle Busch's wife shared her "guide to a weekend in South Beach." She started with a picture of herself in a bikini, sunbathing at the 1 Hotel in Florida, which she mentioned is one of her "favorite" places to visit.

Ad

Trending

Next on the list was food, and Samantha visited Claudie, a restaurant in Miami. They had a "phenomenal" experience there and she noted that the "dishes were simple, yet the ingredients truly shine." She encouraged her fans to visit and gave it a 10/10 rating.

For her next destination, Kyle Busch's wife donned a butter-yellow sparkly dress paired with her white Chanel handbag. The couple went to Papi Steak, where Samantha noted that the steak was "excellent." She emphasized the ambiance had a youthful and party vibe, calling Papi Steak a Vegas-like hotspot and giving it a rating of 7/10.

Ad

Samantha Busch concluded her trip with some silly pictures with her husband. The couple spent the weekend away from their kids, and Mrs. Busch claimed it felt like they were "dating again." She captioned the post:

"Swipe for your weekend guide to South Beach 🌴"

Ad

Kyle Busch experienced a bit of tough luck at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as he had a slow qualifying run and started the race from P22. He finished the race in P21, adding 16 points to his total. He is ranked 17th on the driver's points table with 130 points to his credit.

Following a hectic schedule, Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared her approach to rest and recovery

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently shared her thoughts on the importance of rest and recovery on Instagram. She emphasized an active strength and endurance training routine and highlighted the significance of allowing her body to recover to "make progress."

Ad

"I strength train 4-5 days a week, but I used to struggle with feeling guilty on my off days. I’m slowly learning that these rest days are when my body does the real work—recovering, rebuilding, and making progress," she captioned the post.

She added:

"Rest isn’t just important for results—it’s essential for your health! On recovery days, I love getting outside, soaking up the sunshine, and moving in a way that feels good. The impact on my sleep, energy, and mindset has been a game-changer!"

Ad

The Cup Series driver's wife frequently shares her workout regimen with her fans. Additionally, she shares her recipes for high-protein meals, including smoothies and shakes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback