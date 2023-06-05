Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch can't contain her excitement after the ‘coolest experience’ in a NASCAR pace car

Kyle Busch was the happiest man in the World Wide Technology Raceway after winning his third race of the season, and his wife Samantha Busch was equally elated to see her husband drive down victory lane.

Before Kyle Busch's race win, Samantha got the opportunity to be a part of the track action with her husband, as she got a ride in the NASCAR pace car. Her son Brexton was also in the car, as they led the Cup Series grid to the green flag.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver, who qualified on pole, was meters behind his family in the pace car. Busch nudged the pace car, which his wife described as a 'love-tap'. The wholesome moment before the start of Enjoy Illinois 300 won hearts on the internet as Samantha Busch shared her experience on Twitter.

The caption of Samantha Busch's video read:

"OMG coolest experience ever!!! Brexton and I got to ride in the pace car and it was AWESOME. Kyle gave us a little love tap and watching the guys go green from that angle was crazy cool! Thank you NASCAR"

Seated in the backseat, Samantha couldn't contain her excitement as she said:

"I literally can't stop smiling, This is so cool! I mean obviously, I've been going to the races forever but to get to watch it from the pace car is AWESOME!"

As the #8 driver raced on, he took the checkered flag 243 laps later. The win capped off a memorable weekend for the Busch family in St. Louis.

Kyle Busch hoping to continue the success on short tracks

Kyle Busch weathered the eventful 243-lap Enjoy Illinois 300 to emerge as the winner for the third time this season. The marathon race witnessed a rain delay, epic brake failures, communication stoppages, and multiple caution periods before the #8 driver took the checkered flag.

Busch was delighted to win a short track race at the 1.25-mile oval, having previously lamented RCR's lack of pace on such tracks. The #8 driver's previous wins came at Auto Club Speedway and at Talladega.

The race-winner said:

"Our short-track stuff has been a struggle this year. We knew we really wanted to come out here and set a focus on running at a shorter track."

"I felt like this was a good precursor to what we have coming for the rest of the year."

RCR's short track program seems to be gaining pace with improved results for drivers in recent races.

