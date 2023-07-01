Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch shares the amazing feeling of a NASCAR track walk in her hometown Chicago

Star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was joined by his wife Samantha Busch during the track walk on the streets of Chicago, ahead of the Grant Park 220. Samantha, a native of the Windy City was excited about the inaugural street race as she explored the streets around Grant Park.

Samantha Busch took to Instagram to share her experience as she walked down the blocks around Grant Park. She reminisced about her high school days and recalled her wedding day when they got married on the new's years Eve 2011.

"As someone who grew up in Chicago, the opportunity to go do the track walk with Kyle [Busch] is so cool and I'm just so excited. It is amazing walking around the city that I remember walking around all the time," said Samantha Busch.

Reminiscing about the precious memories associated with the city, she said:

"I mean we would come down in high school after prom, this is where we would do all of our special events and obviously this is where Kyle and I got married."

With the city gearing up to host NASCAR's groundbreaking event, the wife of the #8 Chevrolet driver felt surreal surrounded by the hype for the inaugural event.

"Just seeing the city everywhere 'Welcome NASCAR! The race in town this weekend', all that is just so cool," she exclaimed.

Samantha briefly caught up with Kyle Busch in Turn 12 heading down the main straightway and then the couple parted ways. Walking on Lake Shore Drive with the Field Museum ahead of her, she narrated a funny story of how the couple had chosen the museum as the venue for their wedding. However, the world-famous T-Rex 'Sue' turned out to be a hindrance and the couple ditched the venue.

Walking on the closed-down avenues, Samantha was left wondering how the drivers concentrate with such a beautiful skyline in the background. NASCAR fans share the same excitement as her for the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race on Sunday, July 2.

Kyle Busch calls the Chicago Street race "one of the most challenging races"

NASCAR Chicago Street Track

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch reckons the Chicago Street race will be one of the most challenging races on the NASCAR schedule.

The 2.2-mile track features 12 turns out of which seven are 90-degree turns. It also features a sweeping left-hand chicane across turns 8, 9, and 10. These challenging corners along with the narrow street track will provide plenty of challenges for the drivers.

"It might not be the most fun race that we do, just with the technicality of the race course and how narrow it is and street racing with big, heavy stock cars," Busch said about the track.

"I believe the Chicago Street Race will be one of the most challenging races that Cup has ever seen," he said. "Yeah, we’re racing cars that were kind of made for road racing, but they’re still 3,600 pounds and big, heavy stock cars."

Despite the skeptical outlook, Kyle Busch reckons that Sunday's race will be a "heck of a show."

