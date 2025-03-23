Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha “catches some sun” in a coral themed bikini and $64 sunglasse

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, shared a look of her day in the sun on Instagram. She posted a selfie, wearing a coral-themed bikini paired with $64 golden-rimmed sunglasses, giving fans a glimpse of her stylish beach-ready outfit.

In the follow-up story, she promoted the sunglasses she was wearing and also shared a link and a discount code for her followers. The first story was captioned,

“Catching some☀️”

Ahead of the upcoming race at the Miami homestead, Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, had another setback at the 2025 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. The driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet entered the race hoping to end a 62-race winless streak, but things went wrong on lap 113. At over 180 mph, Busch’s car had a right-rear wheel detachment, sending him into the outside wall and ending his race early.

Following this, NASCAR officials suspended two crew members—tire changer Shiloh Windsor and jackman Joseph Moser—for two races due to a safety violation. This suspension will affect the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami and continue at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch Expresses Concerns Over Short Track Racing in the Next-Gen Era

Ahead of the Martinsville Speedway race, Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on short-track racing in NASCAR’s Next-Gen car era. The veteran driver, who has competed in four different stock car generations, believes that short-track racing has not improved. In a pre-race interview at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch shared,

"The racing has definitely not gotten better with the Next Gen at short tracks," via Frontstretch on X.

He pointed out that even after changes to the aero packages and tires, the racing remains challenging. Busch suggested that the uniformity of car parts and components makes passing more difficult. He added,

"We tried different aero packages, we tried different tires. I think it's just the similarity in all the parts and pieces and everybody being the same."

Despite his concerns, the two-time champion remains optimistic that teams will eventually find an ideal setup for short tracks.

"Eventually, everybody is going to figure out how to attack this car and what makes it go fast," he said.

Since NASCAR introduced the Next-Gen car in 2022, all teams have sourced parts from the same suppliers. While this creates a level playing field, some drivers argue that it limits strategy and makes short-track racing less competitive.

Kyle Busch is set to race at Homestead-Miami, starting in 22nd place—his worst qualifying position of the 2025 season. The focus will then shift to Martinsville Speedway, where the Cook Out 400 will take place on March 30.

