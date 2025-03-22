Kyle Busch shares his blunt verdict if NextGen cars have improved racing at short tracks

Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on short track racing ahead of the Martinsville Speedway weekend. He claimed short track racing in the Next-Gen car era hasn't improved, citing several issues including the lack of flexibility in car building.

Busch is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver who has competed in four stock car generations (Gen 4 to Gen 7). After spending years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the Las Vegas native started driving for Richard Childress Racing in the 2023 season.

In a pre-race interview at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Busch explained why he thought NASCAR failed to improve short track racing with the Next-Gen cars (2022-present).

"The racing has definitely not gotten better with the Next Gen at short tracks," Busch said via Frontstretch on X [1:42]

"Why that is? I don't know. We tried different aero packages, we tried different tires. I think it's just the similarity in all the parts and pieces and everybody being the same," he added.

However, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion believes teams would eventually figure out an ideal setup for short tracks.

"Eventually, everybody is going to figure out how to attack this car and what makes it go fast," Busch stated.

Since the introduction of the Next-Gen car, NASCAR teams have been sourcing parts from the same suppliers. While the system creates a level playing field, some drivers argue short track racing gets compromised as passing becomes more difficult.

Before the first short track race of the year at Martinsville Speedway commences, NASCAR is scheduled for an intermediate track race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Busch will start the race 22nd, his worst qualifying effort in 2025.

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway will happen on March 30.

"There's no fixing what we have going right now": Kyle Busch on 'different era' of NASCAR racing

Kyle Busch slammed the racing product of NASCAR these days. The 39-year-old said drivers would rather wreck an opponent than win a race, which he feels was different from when he started in the 2000s with drivers like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

Speaking to NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch stated:

"That was the Mark Martin era, the Jeff Gordon era, the Tony Stewart era. You were there...like, that was a different era than what we're into today. So people ask me all the time... they're like, 'Why don't you take these kids under your wing and like, teach them and tell them?' I'm like, 'We're in a completely different era.'" [19:20]

He added:

"There's no fixing what we have going right now with everybody running over everybody. They would much rather crash than win a race. I don't get it."

So far, Busch has yet to score his first win of the season. He has amassed one top-fives and three top-10s, including a season-high fifth-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas after a thrilling battle with Christopher Bell in the closing laps.

Kyle Busch drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, the Chevrolet pilot carries a 62-race winless streak.

