Kyle Busch's wife Samantha and daughter Lennix embrace 'Denim Darlings' look in matching blue outfits at COTA

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her family from the racetrack. The Busch family went to the Circuit of Americas track to cheer the Richard Childress Racing driver in the 95-lap race.

Ad

Samantha worked as a professional model before she met 'Rowdy Busch.' The couple then married on December 31, 2010, and have been married for 14 years. Mr. and Mrs. Busch have two kids: Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. The mother of two is also a lifestyle influencer on Instagram and shares behind-the-race track moments on her social media handle.

In a recent Instagram post, Kyle Busch's wife shared a series of images with her family, starting with her two-year-old daughter, Lennix Busch. The mother-daughter duo wore matching denim outfits and goggles. In the next slide, the Busch family clicked an image with the iconic Richard Childress #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

Ad

Trending

Samantha hilariously highlighted the fourth image where Lennix was seen picking her nose and wrote:

"Denim Darlings 💙 Lenni in pic 4 😂Terrible captions that’s what happens on 3 hours of sleep lol #racefamily #racing #racelife #nascar"

Ad

Kyle Busch qualified for the race in eighth place and finished the race in fifth place, leading 42 out of 95 laps. Meanwhile, his former teammate, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, won the race.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, opened up about her Texas adventure amid the COTA race

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and his family enjoyed their stay in Texas. First, they went to the Champion Ranch to feed kangaroos and go hunting. After Busch left for practice at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Samantha took her nine-year-old son Brexton to compete at Texas Speedway.

Ad

"Spent a few days out at a beautiful ranch in Texas before Kyle and Lennix went to COTA and Brexton and I went to Texas Motor Speedway for his racing. His feature is up next, then a late-night road trip to COTA," Samantha wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver kicked off the 2025 season with a disappointing run at the Daytona 500 with a P31 finish. Later, in the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, he secured a top-ten finish but failed to secure a win. Even in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race at COTA, where he only secured a top-five finish.

Kyle Busch has been on a winless streak since last season and even broke his 19-year streak of winning at least one race every year.

Ad

"Being a shorter course and not having that long straightaway in Turn 12, you're going to get less separation from all those other cars around you. It's going to be more Martinsville-esque with cars staying closer together and probably a little bit more pushing and shoving, and I’m sure that’s what the fans will certainly enjoy," Busch said, via motorsport.com.

On the other hand, Brexton Busch won his first Golden Driller (Flying A-Motorsports Junior Sprints feature) at the Tulsa Shootout and has been dominating dirt tracks with his exceptional performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback