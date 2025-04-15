Kyle Busch's wife Samantha drops 3-word reaction to an adorable on-track moment with daughter Lennix

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, gave fans a delightful peek into a light-hearted racetrack moment involving her daughter Lennix. The NASCAR lifestyle influencer took to Instagram to post a series of stories capturing her daughter posing trackside in full racing-themed apparel at the zMAX Dragway.

Dressed in a black-and-white checkered flag top, red pants and heart-detailed shoes, Lennix looked every bit the part of a young racing 'model.' The outfit, as Samantha mentioned, was from her own boutique—the Shop Samantha Busch collection. She has consistently shared a lighter, more human side of life in motorsports on social media, from her pit shop apparel line to candid parenting moments.

Samantha posted the video clip on Monday (April 14), where Lennix was confidently striking poses along the wall of the strip. She captioned it with a compliment:

"The cutest model 💖🏁"

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shares a stylish photo of daughter Lennix. (Image via @samanthabusch on Instagram)

The caption reflected what many fans were already thinking. Lennix posed confidently at the edge of the strip, backdropped by empty grandstands of the zMAX Dragway during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals weekend.

For Samantha, who’s been vocal about motherhood and fertility journeys, these moments of joy come after years of struggle. Their daughter Lennix Key, born in 2022, has already become a fan-favorite online, thanks to her playful appearances. The clothing was part of Samantha's ongoing 2025 Shop Samantha Busch tour during select race weekends.

Kyle Busch opens up on RCR performance amid contract year chatter

Kyle Busch and RCR team owner Richard Childress at Daytona. Source: Getty

While family moments continue to charm the NASCAR audience, Kyle Busch himself has been at the center of subtle speculation about his future in the sport. Entering 2025 in the final year of his contract with Richard Childress Racing, the #8 driver was asked pre-race at Bristol whether the team’s performance this year would influence any future decisions.

In a candid exchange, Busch acknowledged progress but ruled out immediate conclusions. He said (via Nikolai V. Pulp on YouTube):

"I would just say that, we are definitely better, we are definitely faster. There have been improvements. We are all continuing to work as a group and build all of that still. I wouldn't say that there's any glaring reasons to think about what my future's going to be right now." (1:15 onwards)

This echoes his earlier response from a Fox Interview in March, where Busch admitted to considering retirement three years ago but reiterated that he was motivated to improve with RCR.

Busch finished 14th at Bristol this weekend, which marked the continuation of a modest but steady season. Despite being winless in his last 66 Cup Series starts, the 39-year-old remains competitive. He is currently 15th in the points standings with 200 points.

