Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha drops one-word truth to her ‘feeling of overwhelming responsibilities’ and idea of homestead

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, admitted a toxic trait when feeling overwhelmed by the things she needs to get done. Samantha agreed to a social media post saying she would simultaneously think of starting a homestead.

Samantha is a 38-year-old entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger who got married to Kyle Busch in 2010. The couple met at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007 when Samantha was working as a promotional model for Chevrolet. They now have two children, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

,Samantha Busch, on her Instagram story, dropped a one-word truth about farming when feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities.

"Yep," she wrote.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

Meanwhile, the post reads:

"My toxic trait is feeling completely overwhelmed by my current responsibilities and simultaneously thinking it's a good idea to start a homestead, raise some chickens, and grow all my own food."

With the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway, the mother of two is set to move from track to track every week alongside Kyle. She will also host pop-up stores on 18 tracks this year where she interacts with fans and sells race day merch.

As for her husband, Kyle Busch looks to win his first Daytona 500 in the season-opener on February 16. Driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Busch enters the season following a winless year in 2024.

Consequently, the Las Vegas native's 19-year streak of winning at least one race in a season ended. He also missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The 2025 season marks Kyle Busch's third year with RCR after spending most of his Cup Series racing days at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Samantha Busch shared January photo dump on IG featuring Kyle and family

After an eventful month in January, Samantha Busch posted a photo dump on Instagram highlighting memories made so far in 2025. She accompanied the post with a caption that says the month had "a little bit of everything."

Some moments include taking a wacky photo with Kyle Busch, Brexton holding an insect, and Lennix making art on paper plates. She also showcased posh items such as a watch and a Chanel bag.

Samantha wrote (via Instagram):

"January photo dump: a little bit of everything because it was that kinda month!"

In addition to these photos, Kyle Busch competed in the Tulsa Shootout alongside his son Brexton last month. The father-son duo drove micro sprint cars in different classes against drivers including Kyle Larson and his son Owen.

Busch later debuted in the Chili Bowl Nationals, driving the No. 51K midget car. He qualified on Friday, January 17, but didn't make the transfer spot to the main event. Regardless, the driver expressed satisfaction with his performance as a rookie.

"Took a bite of soup and went from the E to the F-Main🥣. Not too bad for a rookie! Had fun and learned a lot the last couple nights, Midgets are tough!" Busch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While Kyle and Samantha Busch will be following NASCAR's 36-race schedule, Brexton will continue climbing the racing ranks aiming to enter the Craftsman Truck Series at age 16.

