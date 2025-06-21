Kyle Busch's wife Samantha enjoys beach outing with daughter in chic floral swimsuit

Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch's wife, gave her followers a glimpse of a serene beach moment with her daughter, Lennix Key Busch, in a recent Instagram post. The photo was uploaded to Samantha Busch’s official Instagram account.

In this particular image, Samantha is seen wearing a black bikini with floral prints. On the other hand, their daughter, Lennix, was in a light-colored swimsuit.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, with daughter Lennix Busch on the beach. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

The photo comes a little over two years after Busch and Samantha announced the arrival of Lennix Key Busch, their second child, via surrogacy. The couple shared the news in May 2022 on Instagram, posting photos of their newborn daughter. Born on May 10, Lennix weighed 6.1 oz and measured 20 inches.

Leading up to Lennix’s birth, NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing had even prepared for the possibility of Kyle missing a race. Trevor Bayne was placed on standby for the Darlington race, just in case Samantha went into labor. Kyle Busch had openly discussed the importance of being present for the birth, saying,

“I think you can live down missing a race, but you’ll never live down not being there for the birth of your kid.” (via NASCAR)

Busch and Samantha have long spoken about their challenges with starting a family. Their first child, Brexton Locke, was born after a prolonged struggle with infertility. Samantha later revealed that Lennix was born through a gestational carrier after multiple failed IVF attempts.

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, and her “Sorry about my husband” cap

Samantha Busch shared another moment from her life on Instagram, this time with a dose of humor. In a recent story update, she was seen wearing a cap that read, “Sorry about my husband". While she didn’t provide any explanation for the choice of headwear, the accessory is available for sale on her lifestyle and race-themed fashion brand, Shop Samantha Busch, for $28.

The post was taken at Charlotte Motor Speedway, likely during this year’s Coca-Cola 600 race. In the same photo, Samantha also wore a “B+L” necklace. The initials appear to stand for the names of her two children — Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha, who has been married to Kyle Busch since 2010, included a swipe-up link in her story to the product page for the cap. According to the Shop Samantha Busch website, the hat is described as,

“a tan five-panel trucker hat” with “black embroidery on the front and a matching black bill.”

It is made from 100% cotton canvas and features an adjustable buckle for a one-size-fits-all fit. This post came just days after a tough race for Kyle Busch. At NASCAR’s debut event in Mexico City, he crashed on lap seven, causing a multi-car wreck. He was the first driver to retire from the race. The incident dropped Kyle Busch further down in the points standings. He currently ranks 18th and is at risk of missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

