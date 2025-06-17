Samantha Busch sports her $28 ‘Sorry about my husband’ hat on IG

Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch's wife, featured a "Sorry about my husband" hat on her latest social media update. While she didn't explain her reasoning behind wearing it, the hat is sold through her race-themed clothing business, Shop Samantha Busch, for $28.

The photo was taken at Charlotte Motor Speedway, presumably during this year's Coca-Cola 600. Busch, who married the veteran NASCAR driver in 2010, also wore a "B+L" necklace, which could be a reference to their two children, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger shared on Instagram a link to the "Sorry about my husband" hat for interested buyers. Describing the product, the Shop Samantha Busch website writes:

Trending

“This tan five-panel trucker hat is the perfect blend of style and humor. Featuring black embroidery on the front and a matching black bill, this hat is made from 100% cotton canvas for a comfortable, breathable fit. Designed with an adjustable buckle closure, it offers a one-size-fits-all design, making it a great addition to any occasion and outfit.”

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

This social media update follows the NASCAR Cup Series' debut race in Mexico City last weekend (June 15). Busch, driving the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, had some bad luck after causing a multi-car wreck on lap seven before becoming the first retiree.

Busch will try to bounce back in the upcoming race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday (June 22). He currently ranks 18th in the points standings, putting him at risk of missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. His competitors for the bottom seeds include Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and Michael McDowell.

“We've donated over $2 million to couples”: Samantha Busch on supporting families facing infertility

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Samantha Busch is an IVF advocate. As part of her advocacy, she said in an interview with TODAY that her Bundle of Joy Fund had raised over $2 million for couples dealing with infertility.

Samantha and Kyle Busch are among the couples who have faced infertility. After battling with the disease for years, they welcomed their first child, Brexton, in 2015 before Lennix was born seven years later.

Speaking about the donation, the mother of two said (via TODAY):

“We are very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund.” [1:44]

When asked why the program specifically targeted those who work in industries like the military, she replied:

“We picked up a clinic near military base, and learnt that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need, and many of them will delay, starting from deployment. So, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000.”

Their first son, Brexton, is following in the footsteps of his father, who is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 and 2019). The younger Busch aims to race in the Craftsman Truck Series at 16 alongside his father as part of the RCR driver's plans before retiring from the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.