Kyle Busch's wife Samantha gives key advice for parents on getting young kids into racing

Samantha Busch, wife of veteran NASCAR racer Kyle Busch, recently shared valuable advice with parents on introducing their kids to racing. During a Q&A session on Instagram, Samantha encouraged parents to visit local tracks and explore rental programs for their children to begin their racing journey.

Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in the NASCAR Cup Series today, with over a two-decade-long career. His son Brexton Busch has also begun his racing journey in his father's footsteps. Brexton won the Junior Sprints Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout in January this year and also debuted in A-Class Outlaw Kart recently.

When a fan asked Samantha about Brexton's road to racing and how other kids can replicate it, she posted a story on Instagram and wrote:

"Find your local track and ask local parents there. A lot of times there are rental programs available to kids just starting to try it out"

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, shares advice for parents on how to get kids started in racing. Source via Instagram: @samanthabusch

Brexton began his journey with go-karts and gradually progressed to dirt tracks and competitive circuits. He recently raced in the 600cc Winged Micro division, where he finished sixth behind his father, Kyle Busch, who came third. This was the first time the father-son duo were seen racing each other at the A-Class Outlaw Kart dirt-track event in Millbridge Speedway. Samantha posted a photo of that race day along with her answer.

In an earlier Instagram story, fans inquired about a reality show with the Busch family, to which Samantha answered:

"It would basically be racing, racing, and more racing 😂."

Samantha Busch answers fan questions on Instagram, joking that a Busch family reality show would be all about racing. Source via Instagram: @samanthabusch

Samantha's humorous response reflects how deep racing runs in her family. The Busch family has a storied legacy in NASCAR, with Kyle's brother Kurt Busch also a former champion, winning the Nextel Cup Series in 2004. Kyle himself is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion (2015, 2019) and currently drives the #8 Chevrolet ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in the Cup series.

Kyle Busch considering retirement nearing 40

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently opened up about his retirement plans. Currently, in his third season with the Richard Childress owned team, Busch has not found a single victory in his last 63 outings in the Cup. With 2025 being his last year of contract with Richard Childress Racing and him turning 40 in a month, there have been rumors surrounding his future.

Talking to Fox sportscaster Chris Myers ahead of his race at the Cook Out 400 in Martinsville, Busch revealed:

"It was a consideration three years ago. I think, daily, you kind of work through those things and those thoughts and where you want to be and what you want to do. But when you're still out here being able to enjoy what you're doing, working with your team, and continuing to try to improve RCR and improve the program, and get it to where we all want it and put ourselves in victory lane, we're going to keep working at it."

Busch joined RCR two years ago after ending his 15-year-long association with Joe Gibbs Racing. Kyle Busch drove the #18 Toyota for JGR, with which he won 56 Cup races besides his two titles.

While he decided against retirement and joined RCR in 2023, his recent form has been far from convincing, with reports suggesting that this could be his last year as a full-time Cup Series racer.

