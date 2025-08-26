  • NASCAR
  • Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha ‘living the dream’ days after her NASCAR champion husband’s playoff setback

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:42 GMT
NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (left) and wife Samantha Busch during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, shared a lighthearted moment of family life after Kyle Busch’s recent NASCAR playoff disappointment. In a reel posted on X, Samantha showed her husband and their two children enjoying some racing fun away from the track.

The reel was uploaded to Samantha’s official X account. It carried the caption,

“Living the dream ✨💕.”

The reel shows the Busch family in a playful race of their own. Kyle Busch’s daughter leads the way in a small pink car, while his son follows in a green one. Behind them, Kyle Busch trails on what looks like a mini bike. The reel is accompanied by Hillary Duff's "This is what dreams are made of."

Kyle Busch met Samantha in 2007 at a racing event where she was working as a promotional model while studying psychology at Purdue University. They began dating in 2008 and got married on December 31, 2010, in a televised wedding special.

The couple now has two children: son Brexton Locke, born in 2015, and daughter Lennix Key, born via surrogacy in 2022. Their road to parenthood was not easy. Before Lennix’s birth, Samantha experienced a miscarriage after IVF treatment.

She has since spoken publicly about the emotional struggles of infertility and the impact it had on their marriage. In interviews, Samantha has described Kyle as her steady support system, saying he is far more compassionate and gentle off the track than his aggressive racing persona suggests.

“I thought Kyle was a promo boy” — How Samantha Busch first met Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch have often shared stories about their early days together, and recently Samantha looked back on on how they first met. Speaking on the Something’s Burning podcast, she recalled being assigned to work at a race as a promotional model for Chevy. Her role was to engage fans and hype them up for ride-alongs at the event.

Samantha said she met Busch during one of these rides. Both wore matching T-shirts, and at the time, she assumed he was another promotional worker.

“The first time we met, I was working for Chevy as a promo girl, I was hyping people up for ride-alongs. I went for a ride with him, we had the same T-shirts on, and I assumed he was a promo boy. So, I invited him out with my girlfriends, and he's like, 'I have to work,'” Samantha recalled on the podcast, as reported by The Tennessean.
Kyle Busch, driver of the #07 Gainbridge Chevrolet, spends time with his wife, Samantha Busch, and son, Brexton Busch on the grid prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Source: Getty
At that point, Samantha had no idea who Busch was. Social media had barely started, and there was no easy way to look him up.

“We could not have stalked each other, so I had like no idea about him. Facebook had just started,” she explained.

Samantha admitted she thought the two had hit it off during the ride, but her invitation to hang out was turned down quickly. Later, Kyle sent someone else to ask for her number, which marked the beginning of their connection. The pair began dating in 2008 and got married in 2010.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

