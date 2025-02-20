Kyle Busch's wife Samantha opens up about her personal experience with infertility following Donald Trump's latest executive order

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to Instagram and opened up about her experience with infertility. She shared a series of images in a storybook manner, reflecting upon her journey to her present life after the President of the United States signed a new executive order.

On February 19, 2025, the US President signed an executive order to expand access and reduce the cost of in vitro fertilization. As per reports, the proposal for nationwide IVF expansion might be within 90 days. However, the timeline for the order to be fully implemented is still unclear.

Busch has never shied away from sharing her IVF journey and has often chosen to raise awareness about the same in various ways. From speaking about it through her social media handles to writing a book on in vitro fertilization, "Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage."

She called President Trump's decision "incredible" for the new executive order on IVF. Kyle Busch and Samantha welcomed their child, Brexton, through IVF. She revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS and her husband with male factor infertility and opted for IVF to have her dream family.

She uploaded a carousel of pictures which captured different moments of her life that included her IVF journey. Beginning with a family picture, the birth of her son Brexton, and a picture with a couple who they helped out through their foundation Bundle of Joy. Founded in 2015, the foundation provides support and financial assistance to families struggling with infertility. She captioned the post:

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and excitement in the past 24-hours. For those of you that are new here, I’m sharing my personal story, which is the catalyst for my passionate response to the executive order signed yesterday. And for anyone in the midst of your infertility journey, this is for you. I’ve been where you are, and I want you to know that you are not alone," Samantha Busch captioned the post.

The Bundle of Joy Foundation has supported 144 couples, providing a total of $1,931,884 in funding. According to Mrs. Busch, the foundation has helped bring 100 babies into the world and many more are on the way.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, aims to expand the Bundle of Joy Fund to support military families

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently voiced her support for the military families facing infertility challenges. She shared the news with her nearly 250K followers on Instagram and wrote:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own."

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

Besides being an IVF advocate, Samantha Busch is also an entrepreneur, a fashion enthusiast, a former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner, and a lifestyle blogger on Instagram. Additionally, she is the mother of two kids: Brexton Busch, born in 2015 via IVF, and Lennix Busch, born via surrogacy in 2024.

