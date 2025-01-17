Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha ‘replaces’ one thing for the Chili Bowl hauler as she stuffs her checkered flag bag with ‘alternatives’

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to Instagram and shared her healthy snack alternatives. She uploaded an Instagram reel and revealed the snacks she packed for the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Samantha Busch worked as a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle Busch during a race weekend. The couple soon started dating and got engaged in February 2010. They also tied the knot the following year in December and have two kids: nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix.

The 2025 Chili Bowl is currently taking place at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States. The 39th annual event kicked off on January 12, 2025, and will be held until January 18, 2025. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch will debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals with his nine-year-old son Brexton this week.

Samantha Busch is packing healthy snacks in her racetrack-inspired checkered handbag for her two kids and shared a video captioning it:

"POV: I'm replacing the hauler snacks with healthy alternatives that taste better"

She further wrote:

"Showing up to the Chili Bowl as that wife with all the healthy (and super yummy!) snacks … because who says nutritious can’t be delicious? 🙌"

Mrs. Busch packed some protein sticks, two flavors of Level-1 Bar, and some hydration sticks for the big event for her family. Following the healthy lifestyle she recently expressed her wish to grow veggies in the backyard.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch expressed her views on her salad's pretty presentation

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch is known for her healthy dietary habits and fitness regimen. She recently took to her Instagram and shared her thoughts on her Italian salad on her Instagram story.

Mrs. Busch shared an image of Caprese salad prepared from freshly cut tomatoes, basil, and thick slices of mozzarella cheese followed by a drizzle of olive oil. She gave her thoughts on the salad and wrote:

"Caprese salad can't wait til it comes from my garden but for now think the presentation is pretty ❤️"

Since her trip to Italy last year, Kyle Busch's wife has been intrigued by authentic Italian cuisine and expressed her desire to grow the ingredients used for preparing salad in her backyard.

Earlier, Samantha Busch visited the farmer's market to buy some squash to make her own pasta at home. She also got her hands on a diverse range of mushrooms. She also revealed that she has always wanted to harvest mushrooms but didn't know it was harder than she thought.

"Farmers market finds!! Alll the mushrooms! Anyone ever tried to grow them on their own? I'm thinking of doing an even bigger garden and greenhouse next year just didn't know how hard these are," she wrote.

Samantha Busch concluded her visit with some squash and mixed it with some homegrown zucchini to make fat-free pasta.

