Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals current favorite show to NASCAR fans

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch has disclosed her favorite TV show after a fan expressed their intrigue about it during a Q&A on Instagram.

A few days back, on May 2, the Richard Childress Racing driver turned 39 and his wife shared a congratulatory Instagram post outlining a few excerpts from their life about how the couple have progressed through the years.

Moving forward, Sunday afternoon witnessed a Cup Series battle like none other. Kyle Larson etched his second win by a whisker margin of 0.001 seconds, while Kyle Busch prevented his top-5 run from getting entirely rubbished and finished P8.

A few hours after Busch's comeback at the Advent Health 400 run, Samantha started a Q&A on her social media and answered her fans' queries. One fan asked Mrs. Busch about her favorite show at home, following which she revealed the same on her Instagram story, writing:

"Started this last week sooo good!"

Recently, Samantha became a fan of the show 'Masters of the Air.' The war drama miniseries is based on a book, with the same title, written by American biographer and historian Donald L Miller, and is running its first season in 2024.

"I was still a hothead"- Kyle Busch reveals how his relationship with Samantha Busch imbibed a drastic change in his fierce demeanor

Busch is infamous as 'Rowdy' in the NASCAR fraternity, courtesy of his unapologetic attitude and little to no resistance from on-track brawls, with the most recent example being his pit road fight during the 2017 Las Vegas race. While battling against Joey Logano for the lead, the two spun out, with Logano finishing fourth and Busch 22nd.

However, the violent persona of the RCR driver is comparatively less prominent than it used to be nearly a decade ago. During a talk in The Kenny Conversation, Kyle Busch revealed Samantha as the reason behind his calmer attitude.

Moreover, he highlighted still being a "hothead" a while ago but that too faded after his wife gave birth to Brexton and Lennix. Sharing how he "calmed down a lot more," Busch said:

"I would say the kids thing kinda changes you a little bit too as well, more so, just I was still a hothead getting in to trouble doing crazy, stupid things with Samantha, being married to Samantha but when the kids came along, I think it kinda calmed down a lot more. I feel like that's probably the biggest sense."

