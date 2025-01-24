Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares "game changer" upper body workout on IG

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently shared an upper body workout routine on social media, aimed at delivering effective results. Known for her advocacy of a healthy and active lifestyle, Samantha frequently posts fitness, wellness, and lifestyle tips to inspire her followers.

Kyle and Samantha Busch, one of NASCAR’s favorite couples, recently celebrated nearly 14 years of marriage. They wed on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago after two years of dating. The couple has two children: Brexton Locke Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022, completing their close-knit family.

In a recent post on Instagram, Samantha Busch shared a 'game changer' upper body workout routine with her followers. The former champion's wife shared a video of herself performing the exercises with the correct form and shared the details in the caption.

Trending

"Hold up, this one is a game changer🔥Ready to get that hourglass look? 💪 Whether you’re chasing strength, posture goals, or future swimsuit season, this upper body workout delivers results.👉 Save this post so you’re never without a back day plan, and let me know in the comments which move is your favorite (or your nemesis)!" Kyle Busch's wife wrote.

Kyle Busch's wife further shared the routine in the caption in chronological order:

Band Pull Aparts - 3 sets of 10 Lat Pull Downs - 3 sets of 10 Seated Rows - 3 sets of 10 Band Assisted Pull Ups - 3 sets of 5 Reverse Flys - 3 sets of 10 Single Arm Rows - 3 sets of 10 (each arm) Push Ups - till failure

In racing matters, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is gearing up to start the 2025 Cup Series season following an underwhelming season in 2024. Busch, who has more Cup series race wins in the current field has been winless for the last 57 races. However, he will be looking to drive Richard Childress Racing's #8 Chevrolet down victory lane this season.

Fans can catch the season opener, the Daytona 500 on February 2nd at 2:30 PM Eastern time on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares three tips for ‘booty growth’ on her IG

Samantha Busch before the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.- Source: Imagn

Samantha Busch takes on many roles in her life. Besides being a lifestyle blogger, the RCR driver's wife is also an author, an entrepreneur, and an ardent advocate of infertility.

Extending on her active lifestyle, the NASCAR mom and wife shared a lower body workout routine with her fans, emphasizing the glutes. Sharing the post on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 250k followers, she wrote:

""I finally started seeing booty growth when I did these three things 🍑:1️⃣ No More Cardio Days: I swapped the treadmill & HIIT for focused strength training—glutes 3x a week!2️⃣ Going Heavy: Ditch the light weights and high reps. Lift heavier with fewer reps for a rounder, perkier booty.3️⃣ Slow & Controlled: Stop rushing! Focus on quality reps and that mind-muscle connection. Trust the process, stay consistent, and watch the growth! It’s a work in progress, we got this! 💪"

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch's son Brexton also achieved a historic feat by winning his first Golden Driller in the Tulsa Shootout in the 20-lap Junior Sprint A-Main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback