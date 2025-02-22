Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares a healthy key lime protein bar recipe inspired by her week in Florida 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, spent her last weekend in Florida while her husband competed in the Daytona 500. During her stay, Samantha enjoyed key lime desserts and wanted to make something similar at home. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a recipe to create homemade protein bars with a variety of flavors.

Mrs. Busch initiated the process by combining 3 cups of plain Greek yogurt, 2 scoops of 1st Phorm vanilla protein powder, and the juice of 3 to 4 key limes, subsequently adding lemon zest as desired. She then blended all the components until a smooth consistency was achieved. Following this, she arranged Annie's Bunnies graham crackers in a parchment-lined baking dish.

The subsequent step involved spreading the protein mixture over the crackers and topping it with another cracker to form a bar. It was then chilled in the refrigerator for approximately 30 minutes. Mrs. Busch also provided a helpful tip, noting that the bar's flavor is optimal after a 30-minute chill, and she advised against refreezing the bars for future consumption.

"After a week in Florida indulging in the best key lime desserts, I had to recreate something at home! These key lime protein bars are not only delicious but also super easy to make. You can even switch it up with flavors like blueberry, lemon, and more! 🍋💚" wrote Samantha Busch.

Samantha and Kyle Busch are one of the well-recognized couples in stock car racing and recently completed 14 years of marriage. They met during a race weekend while Samantha worked as a professional model for Chevy and began dating in 2008. Nearly two years later, the couple tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. She then became a lifestyle influencer on social media and shares fashion tips and cooking recipes with her nearly 250k followers.

Kyle Busch's wife shared her 'easy, delicious, and satisfying' Butternut Squash Boats recipe

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, keeps her fitness in check and aims for healthy dietary options. Earlier this month, she revealed an easy-to-cook, high-protein meal recipe on her Instagram. She uploaded a clip of herself preparing Butternut Squash Boats with a perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors.

Samantha began the process by cutting the butternut squash in half and removing the seeds. She then drizzled olive oil over the squash, followed by seasoning of cloves, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. She then baked it for 40 minutes at 400°F.

While the squash was baking, Samantha took the ground beef and cooked it with a sprinkle of rosemary, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Once the squash was baked, she scooped out the insides, giving it a boat-like shape, and filled it with the beef. She garnished the dish with some parmesan cheese and baked it for ten minutes at 400°F.

"Need a high-protein meal that’s easy, delicious, and satisfying? 💪 Add this to your meal plan this week—Butternut Squash Boats packed with flavor and the perfect balance of sweet and savory!" wrote Kyle Busch's wife.

Meanwhile, the RCR driver Kyle Busch is set to compete in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2025. The race will begin at 3:00 PM ET, and FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM will cover the event.

