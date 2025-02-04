Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals 'easy, delicious, and satisfying' Butternut Squash Boats recipe 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared an easy-to-cook high-protein meal on her Instagram. She posted a clip of herself preparing Butternut Squash Boats, which have a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Before meeting Kyle Busch during a race weekend and marrying him in December 2010, Samantha Busch was a professional model. Shortly after their wedding, she began her career as a lifestyle influencer, frequently sharing fashion and cooking tips with her 248K Instagram followers.

Kyle Busch's wife began the recipe by cutting the butternut squash in half and removing the seeds. She then drizzled olive oil over the squash and seasoned it with cloves, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Afterward, she baked the squash at 400°F for 40 minutes.

While the squash was baking, Samantha cooked ground beef and seasoned it with rosemary, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Once the squash was ready, she scooped out the insides to create a boat shape and filled it with the cooked beef. For the final step, she sprinkled parmesan cheese on top and baked it for an additional 10 minutes at 400°F.

Samantha captioned the clip:

"Need a high-protein meal that’s easy, delicious, and satisfying? 💪 Add this to your meal plan this week—Butternut Squash Boats packed with flavor and the perfect balance of sweet and savory!"

Previously, Samantha shared a photo dump of her January highlights on Instagram, including her top TV show picks, such as Cross, Your Honor, Bad Monkey, and Masters of the Air.

“A little bit of everything”: Kyle Busch's wife shared her January memories in a photo dump on her IG

On January 31, 2025, Samantha Busch, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, posted a photo dump capturing her memories from the first month of the year on Instagram.

The first image among the 13 others showed a selfie of Kyle and Samantha Busch dancing together. The next photo was a selfie with her children, Brexton and Lennix Busch. The third featured the couple on a red carpet, followed by two images of Samantha getting ready.

The next slides included Brexton catching an insect while Lennix climbed a ladder. The photo dump also featured a photo of sashimi made by Kyle Busch. The following slides featured Lennix, and Samantha concluded the dump with a picture of her white Chanel sling bag and a bouquet.

“January photo dump: a little bit of everything because it was that kinda month!” wrote Mrs. Busch.

After enduring the toughest season of his career, Kyle Busch is determined to start the 2025 season on a positive note at the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16, 2025.

