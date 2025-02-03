Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals her "binge-worthy" TV show picks featuring Cross and Your Honor 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch is enjoying her weekend binge-watching TV shows. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared her top weekend show recommendations with her fans.

She was a former professional model before she met Kyle Busch. The couple met during a race weekend and tied the knot in December 2010. Soon after the wedding, Mrs. Busch began her career as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She frequently shares the behind-the-racetrack moments of the Busch family on her account. Additionally, Samantha is also an entrepreneur and owns an online apparel brand.

Kyle Busch's wife's recent Instagram reel featured her four "binge-worthy" TV show picks. Her first pick was the thriller Aldis Hodge's TV series 'Cross,' followed by another thriller series, 'Your Honor.'. Mrs. Busch's third pick was a historic series, 'Masters of the Air,' and her last pick was a drama series, 'Bad Monkey.'

"The weekend is here, and it’s time to kick back and binge! 🍿Here are my favorite must-watch shows. What are you watching this weekend? Drop your recs below! ⬇️" wrote Samantha Busch.

You can enjoy Cross and Your Honor on Prime Video; meanwhile, for Masters of the Air and Bad Monkey, you will need an Apple TV subscription.

“A little bit of everything”: Kyle Busch's wife shared her January photo dump on IG

On January 31, 2025, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife took to her Instagram and shared her highlights from the first month of 2025. She shared a carousel of images and summarized the month's memories in an Instagram post.

Mrs. Busch uploaded 13 images in her post, with the first slide featuring a selfie with her husband Kyle Busch as the couple enjoyed a dance together. The next selfie was with her two kids Brexton and Lennix Busch. The third image captured Busch and his wife on a red carpet. Followed by two images of Samantha Busch getting ready.

The next set of images featured Brexton holding an insect in the wild while Lennix climbed up a ladder followed by pictures of a plate of sashimi made by Kyle Busch and a watch. The 10th and 11th slides were images of Lennix. Samantha Busch wrapped up her photo dump with a photo of her white Chanel sling bag and a bouquet.

“January photo dump: a little bit of everything because it was that kinda month!” wrote Mrs. Busch.

January was a big month for Samantha Busch as her son Brexton Busch won his first-ever Golden Driller title at the Tulsa Shootout. Meanwhile, her husband can focus on ending his winless streak in the 2025 season.

Following the start of February, Mrs. Busch announced that her racing-themed clothing line is now available at her husband's team, Richard Childress Racing's museum.

