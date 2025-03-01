Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares heartwarming moment with daughter Lennix while feeding kangaroo at Champion Ranch

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch recently shared a touching moment between her and her daughter Lennix, while feeding a kangaroo at Champion Ranch. The video, originally posted on her Instagram story, captures an adorable family interaction, with both of Kyle’s children in attendance.

In the video, Samantha is seen holding a baby kangaroo wrapped in a military-patterned sling attached to her jacket. She gently coos at the animal before Lennix enters the frame.

Samantha Busch carrying baby Kangaroo in a military print sling. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

Curious about the sling, Lennix asks why the kangaroo is wearing a diaper. Samantha explains that it is not a diaper but a pouch-like sling that the kangaroo finds comforting. Lennix then gives the kangaroo a kiss.

Samantha Busch with daughter Lennix. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

Moments later, Samantha's son, who is not visible in the frame, can be heard jokingly asking if they can swap Lennix for the baby kangaroo. Laughing, Samantha playfully responds,

"You cannot get rid of your sister for a kangaroo."

The video continues with Lennix feeding the kangaroo a bottle of milk. Samantha explains to her that the milk is similar to a protein shake for the kangaroo, helping it grow strong. The final moments of the video show Samantha, Kyle, and Lennix together as they feed the kangaroo.

Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch and daughter Lennix. Source: Instagram, @samanthabusch

Kyle Busch will be competing in the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) coming Monday, the 3rd of February. He will be driving the No. 8 Chevrolet, which is sponsored by Rebel Bourbon. Talking about the sponsorship, Busch shared,

“This sponsorship really is about living life with a rebellious spirit, and I had fun picking barrels on my own terms for this special limited-edition release...I’m proud to have my name on every bottle and excited for fans nationwide to experience something new from Rebel Bourbon and RCR.” (via mysanantonio)

The car features a special paint scheme inspired by Rebel Bourbon’s American white oak whiskey barrels. It has been designed to honor the brand’s craftsmanship.

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch reveals follow-up plan to her 'Fighting Infertility' book

Samantha Busch has been open about her struggles with IVF and infertility, sharing her journey through miscarriages and attempts to conceive. Her book, Fighting Infertility, released on March 30, 2021, has received a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha expressed her gratitude to her audience for their positive reviews. In a recent Q&A session, she invited her followers to ask questions while she was ‘Texas bound.’ One follower asked if she planned to write a sequel to Fighting Infertility, to which Samantha replied,

"I'm more thinking of doing a podcast."

Samantha has been vocal about breaking the stigma surrounding infertility and creating a supportive space for those experiencing similar struggles. She refers to her community readers as ‘fighters.’

