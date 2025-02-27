Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals follow-up plan to her 4.9 rated 'Fighting Infertility' book

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has been vocal about her struggles with IVF and infertility on social media. Documenting her journey through miscarriage and attempt to conceive, Samantha Busch's book, Fighting Infertility, which was released on March 30, 2021, recently acquired a rating of 4.9 on Amazon.

Ad

Samantha recently took to Instagram to share the rating and express her gratitude to her audience for leaving positive reviews on her memoir. In her latest Instagram Q&A session, Mrs. Busch asked her followers to send their doubts and questions to her since she was 'Texas bound'. Samantha revealed her follow-up plan for Fighting Infertility.

Samantha shares an update on the ratings of her memoir (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

One of Samantha Busch's followers asked her if she planned on writing a sequel to her IVF memoir to which she responded:

Ad

Trending

"I'm more thinking of doing a podcast."

Kyle Busch's wife reveals plan for Fighting Infertility sequel (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

Describing the efforts she undertook to write the memoir, Kyle Busch's wife mentioned in an excerpt posted on her website:

Ad

"I poured my soul into this book, and it was truly a cathartic experience. Not sparing any details, I share my battle with infertility, including my IVF experience, miscarriage, a failed cycle, and the overwhelming grief and depression that surrounded these obstacles."

The Richard Childress Racing driver's wife mentioned that her aim behind writing the memoir was to break the taboo and silence surrounding the infertility community. In the message accompanying Fighting Infertility on her website, Kyle Busch's wife assured people that she is always there for them on their journey, calling her readers 'fighters'.

Ad

"IVF shouldn't be a privilege but a right" - Kyle Busch's spouse Samantha mentions in a post highlighting 'The Bundle of Joy' fund

Celebrating the response she received after President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding access to IVF, Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shared an Instagram post highlighting her miscarriage and IVF journey.

Ad

The 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife mentioned that she was diagnosed with PCOS and Kyle with male factor infertility early on in their marriage after which she got pregnant with their son Bretox after the first round of IVF. At that time, Kyle and Samantha founded 'The Bundle of Joy' fund to help people combat the financial aspect of IVF.

Ad

Opting for IVF again while trying for a second child and being successful at conceiving through the same, Samantha Busch underwent a miscarriage at 6 weeks.

Then, Kyle Busch and his wife faced failure with another IVF cycle and a gestational carrier. Additionally, even after undergoing successful egg retrieval at another clinic, Samantha Busch had an ectopic pregnancy wherein her embryo didn't survive.

Ad

Finally, Kyle and Samantha welcomed their daughter into the world through their gestational carrier. This journey led to the couple establishing 'The Bundle of Joy' fund foundation in 2015 which offered support and financial assistance to families struggling with infertility. Talking about the mission of her foundation, Kyle Busch's partner said:

"Every American deserves the right to build their family without financial barriers standing in the way of necessary treatment. Infertility is a medical condition, and access to care-like IVF-shouldn't be a privilege, but a right."

Kyle Busch and Samantha got married in December 2010 and share 2 children; son Brexton Locke (born on May 18, 2015), and daughter Lennix Key (born on May 10, 2022). So far, the couple's foundation has supported 144 couples in their journey to build a family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback