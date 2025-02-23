Kyle Busch’s wife Samatha drops a two-word reaction to her husband’s first NASCAR win of the season

Samantha Busch had a simple but excited reaction to her husband Kyle Busch’s first NASCAR win of the 2025 season. She shared her response on Instagram after Busch secured a photo-finish victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports. Busch edged out Stewart Friesen by just 0.017 seconds to take the victory in the 2025 Fr8 208.

The race saw intense competition, with Busch winning Stage 2 and leading the most laps,80. Friesen made a late charge, even taking the lead just before the white flag. However, Busch managed to fight back on the inside and barely beat Friesen to the finish line.

This win was Busch’s 67th career Truck Series victory and his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season. The Instagram story, posted by Samantha Busch, featured a clip of the race’s finish, with the grand marshal waving the checkered flag as Kyle Busch crossed the line in first place. She captioned it with just two words,

"Heck Ya!!!"

Samantha Busch's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

As for the rest of the top ten positions, Stewart Friesen came in second after nearly stealing the win on the final lap. Tyler Ankrum took third place. Further down the top ten, Jake Garcia finished ninth, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top ten in tenth place.

Kyle Busch started from ninth on the grid and quickly made his way to the front. Polesitter Connor Mosack led 30 laps but wasn’t able to keep pace with Busch, who led most of the race.

The biggest crash of the day happened on Lap 74, when Rajah Caruth, who was running second, spun out in Turn 4. The wreck collected multiple trucks, including those driven by Daniel Hemric, Andrés Pérez de Lara, and William Sawalich.

"I've Never Owned a Cat, and I Can See Why" – Kyle Busch on the Red Flag Incident

During the race, a red flag period led to an unusual moment. A safety truck attempted to clean up debris by spreading sand, known as cat litter, on the track. However, the sand hit Busch and other Truck Series drivers inside their vehicles.

Busch was unhappy with the situation and voiced his frustration over the radio. According to Jeff Gluck on X, Busch said,

"I've never owned a cat, and I can see why."

The incident was captured in an X post by Tino Pattigno III, showing the safety truck spraying the sand while drivers waited on the track. The post read,

"Think you’re having a bad day? 😬 The NASCAR Truck Series drivers were just shot with CAT LITTER that went into their trucks during the red flag."

The track was being cleaned after Caruth’s spin, which had caused a multi-truck wreck. However, Kyle Busch later mentioned that the backstretch was still not fully cleared, leaving debris on the racing surface.

