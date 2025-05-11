Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares heartwarming pictures from daughter’s birthday

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, commemorated their daughter's birthday on social media. She greeted Lennix Key with a post on X, including adorable photos of her now three-year-old daughter from her birthday celebration.
Lennix is one of the Busch couple's two children. Born in 2022, the NASCAR driver's last season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Samantha was thrilled to welcome her daughter to the family after her long battle with infertility.
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Samantha Busch accompanied her birthday post for Lennix with a caption, saying:
"Happy 3rd birthday to our princess!"
Kyle Busch also greeted his only daughter a happy birthday on the said social media platform. He wrote:
"Happy 3rd Birthday Lennix! Can’t believe how much you’ve grown this past year! It’s unbelievable how smart you are! I’m ready for our next tea party, and make-up night! Mommy and me love you so much!🫶🏻"
Lennix Key is the younger sibling of Brexton Locke, who competes in various racing series in preparation for a career in NASCAR. The nine-year-old even raced his two-time Cup Series champion dad at Millbridge Speedway earlier this year. Kyle Busch bested his son in their first race together, finishing three places ahead in third.
While the family celebrated Lennix's third birthday, Busch geared up for the race this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. Unfortunately, the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver hit the wall in the qualifying session and settled with a 35th-place starting position.
"Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride": Samantha on Kyle Busch's 40th birthday
Earlier this month, veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrated his 40th birthday. Samantha Busch, who has been married to Kyle for about 14 years, dedicated a post for her husband on Instagram with family photos and a heartwarming message.
The 38-year-old entrepreneur and mother of two wrote:
"Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️"
Kyle and Samantha met in 2007, when the latter worked as a promotional model in a NASCAR event in Indianapolis. They started dating in the 2008 season when the Las Vegas native opted out of Hendrick Motorsports to join Joe Gibbs Racing.
Busch spent 15 full-time seasons in the #18 JGR Toyota, where he won two championships (2015 and 2019). He moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 to drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro alongside Austin Dillon.
Throughout Busch's two-decade NASCAR career, he has earned the title of the winningest driver in the sport's history. He won 232 races across the three national series, including 63 Cup victories (Richard Petty holds the all-time Cup win record at 200).
The now 40-year-old plans to share a Craftsman Truck Series ride with his son, Brexton, before calling it quits. Brexton, who will celebrate his 10th birthday later this month, aims to join the pickup truck-based racing series at 16.
