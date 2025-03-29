Watch: Brexton Busch’s in-car view chasing his NASCAR champion dad amid duo’s ‘first race together’

Brexton Busch raced against his father and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch at the Millibridge Speedway. The father-son duo competed on the same track for the first time and the nine-year-old revealed the onboard footage of the two battling with each other.

The father-son duo had a decent qualifying session for the 20-lap race. Kyle qualified in the top three, while his son started the race in seventh. They remained in their starting positions for much of the race, but a caution saw them running together as the double Cup Series champion slipped to fourth and Brexton caught up to the rear of his father's car.

With the two running toe-to-toe, Brexton Busch shared onboard footage of the racing action with his father:

"Watch me chase down my dad in our first race together!!"

Kyle and Brexton Busch are slated to compete with each other again during the 2025 campaign, but the schedule is yet to be announced.

Kyle Busch shares his thoughts on Brexton Busch's efforts at Millibridge Speedway

Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch - Source: USA Today

Kyle Busch eventually finished back on the podium, while his son had slumped down to sixth. However, Brexton Busch's result was still deemed a respectable one due to his tender age.

Reflecting on the day for his son at Millibridge Speedway, Kyle Busch said (via NASCAR):

"He did a great job, though. I wasn’t very good, so I wasn’t making time going to the front, passing guys or getting closer to those in front of me to make a move. So I was just kind of holding my own riding, but trying as hard as I could. And if he was right there, then that’s pretty good. We’ve just got to work on our stuff."

"I don’t know that there’s ever a right time, but obviously, he’s 9, and it’s just that he’s old enough to run in this class... but Millbridge here obviously has seen his racing, his craft, his development over the last year. And so they believe he’s experienced enough and good enough to be able to go out there and race with all the big guys tonight," he added.

On the other hand, the two-time Cup Series champion has continued with Richard Childress Racing for the 2025 season. Kyle Busch was unable to make it to the playoffs last year as he suffered a winless season.

The 39-year-old will be hoping to end his winless streak, which has stretched on to a massive 67-race winless spell. Kyle Busch has the highest wins tally of all the active drivers so far but has only been able to salvage a solitary top-five result during the 2025 season.

