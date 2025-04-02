Kyle Busch's wife Samantha spills her go-to makeup tip in Instagram Q&A 

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha revealed her favourite make-up tip during a fan Q&A session. Samantha often engages with her social media followers, sharing her takes on beauty trends and skincare.

On Tuesday, Samantha kicked off a Q&A session on her Instagram stories. One of her followers asked about her favourite make-up tip, and in response, Samantha shared her trick to brightening her eyes. Using an image of herself featuring the technique, she wrote:

"I love white eyeliner in the lower waterline to help you look awake and an orange camo concealer on the undereyes to help lessen dark circles."

Samantha Busch's Instagram Q&A. Source : @Instagram/samanthabusch

Samantha maintains a section of her blog focused on beauty, posting product reviews and make-up tutorials. In an interview with ScoopCharlotte, she has discussed her passion for cosmetics, keeping up to date on latest trends and techniques.

"I really enjoy doing hair and makeup — I always have. I have even done makeup for a few of my friends’ weddings, so when I have the opportunity and time I really like to do glam or trendy makeup. I’m a beauty junkie from products to the latest contour or highlight trick, I really enjoy it all," she said.

Samantha has been married to Kyle Busch for 14 years. The couple are proud parents to two kids, 9 year old Brexton Busch and 2 year old Lennix Key Busch.

"A Moment We’ll Never Forget!" : Samantha celebrates Kyle Busch racing with son Brexton

Samantha Busch took to social media to share her pride watching Kyle Busch race alongside their son, Brexton. She opened up on her nerves leading upto the event, describing the milestone as "beyond special".

On March 26, Kyle and his son competed against each other in the "Battle of the Busch's" at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6 mile dirt track in North Carolina. The father-son duo raced with winged micro sprint cars, a division Brexton usually competes in.

Despite weighing 30 pounds over the class limit, Kyle Busch managed to finish in third. Meanwhile, Breaxton finished three spots behind at sixth, marking his first official result against his father.

Sharing her thoughts on the milestone, Samantha uploaded a video on Instagram with the following caption:

A Moment We’ll Never Forget! ✨🏁 Watching Kyle and Brexton race together for the first time was beyond special—equal parts exciting and nerve-racking! 😅 Seeing them share the track, the non stop 💩 talking leading up to it and making lifelong memories, is something I’ll cherish forever. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! ❤️ If you could see them race together at any track, where would it be? Drop your pick below! ⬇️

Born in 2015, Brexton began his racing career as early as five years old. He started competing in the Beginner Box Stock division, where he won his first race. In 2023, the young racer competed alongside his father at the Tulsa Shootout, albeit in different categories of the micro sprint event. Recently, the third generation racer won 2025 Tulsa Shootout's Golden Driller Trophy in the Junior Sprint-A main.

