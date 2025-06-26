Kyle Busch's wife Samantha unveils 'Certified Oversharer podcast focused on 'the real stuff'

By Dipti Sood
Published Jun 26, 2025 03:03 GMT
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration - Source: Getty
Kyle Busch and wife, Samantha Busch pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center on November 30, 2023 - Source: Getty

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, has launched a new podcast titled Certified Oversharer. The focus is clear from the start—nothing is off-limits.

The video was uploaded on Samantha Busch’s official Instagram handle, in collaboration with the podcast’s official page, @certoversharer. Samantha Busch is a lifestyle blogger, IVF advocate, and entrepreneur.

The reel, likely previewing the podcast's first episode, is a montage of clips showing Samantha, the podcast's host, and also her husband, Kyle Busch. In the video posted on Instagram, she introduces the podcast by saying it's for anyone who's ever said, I probably shouldn’t be telling you this… and then shared the story anyway.

Through the reel and her caption, she explains what listeners can expect from Certified Oversharer: stories that are usually kept private are now being shared publicly. Topics include postpartum struggles, IVF trauma, chaotic parenting moments, body changes, and emotional tolls—shared with both seriousness and humor. As Samantha put it,

“I’ve been wanting to launch this for so long, and we finally hit record. It’s official — Certified Oversharer is here, and no topic is off-limits. 🤫"

The first episode will drop on July 8. She encouraged viewers to subscribe to her YouTube channel and follow the podcast wherever they get their episodes.

The show appears to take cues from other open-format podcasts but positions itself as a safe space to overshare — something Samantha makes clear in the caption, which is welcome and encouraged. Whether it’s about relationships, body image, or trauma, the goal is to remove shame from tough topics.

“Over ten years, we’ve donated over $2 million directly to couples.” – Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch on infertility advocacy

Back in April of this year, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, discussed their continued support for families struggling with infertility. In an interview on the Today Show, Samantha Busch spoke about their nonprofit work through the Bundle of Joy Fund. This organization, founded by the couple, helps cover the high cost of IVF treatments for families who can’t afford it.

The Buschs revealed that they have donated over $2 million to the cause over the past decade, helping over 100 babies come into the world through financial grants. Samantha explained that they specifically target underserved groups—including military families, police officers, teachers, and nurses—who often lack comprehensive fertility coverage and delay starting families due to deployment or financial hardship.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M&#039;s Toyota, hugs his wife, Samantha, before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 11, 2018 - Source: Getty
"So recently we picked up a clinic near a military base, and learned that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need," Samantha said.

She added that many of the people they help are essential workers who give a lot to their communities but don’t have the $20,000 often needed for IVF.

Kyle Busch and Samantha’s commitment comes from personal experience. After a difficult fertility journey that included IVF and a miscarriage, the couple had their son, Brexton, in 2015. Years later, they welcomed their daughter Lennix via surrogate.

Samantha Busch has become a known IVF advocate, not just through funding efforts but also through storytelling. She wrote Fighting Infertility, a book chronicling her journey with miscarriage and IVF.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

