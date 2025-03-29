Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha wears his $28 merchandise and pairs it with a black and white Valentino purse 

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a stylish look on Instagram, showing off her support for her husband. In a recently posted reel, she combined affordability with luxury, sporting a merchandise shirt and a designer bag.

The reel, which Samantha had previously uploaded, was reshared on her Instagram story. The clip features her wearing a black “Getting Rowdy” T-shirt (worth $28) paired with ripped jeans and a black and white Valentino purse. The video is set with a caption,

“The song that I hear when I’m about to show someone why I’m Kyle Busch’s wife.”

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch's story on Instagram where she shared her reel (previously posted). Source: Instagram, @samanthabusch

In recent news, Samantha Busch was invited to the White House to discuss making in-vitro fertilization (IVF) more accessible and affordable for families. She then shared photos of her visit on Instagram,

Samantha and Kyle Busch have firsthand experience with fertility struggles. The couple has two children—one conceived through IVF and another via surrogacy. To help others facing similar challenges, they established the Bundle of Joy Fund, a charity supporting families dealing with infertility.

In her Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to provide insights based on her 10-year journey as a patient and advocate. She said:

“Honored to be invited to the White House to meet with the Office of the Domestic Policy Council in support of the President’s Executive Order to make IVF treatments more accessible and more affordable.”

She also authored the book Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage. A book about her struggles with and journey through IVF.

Jesse Love Jr. Set to Make Cup Series Debut Alongside Kyle Busch

Jesse Love Jr. is making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, joining Richard Childress Racing alongside Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. In a press release, Love shared his excitement about his Cup Series debut,

“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream. Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”

In recent news about the NASCAR driver, Lucas Oil continues its partnership with Richard Childress Racing, unveiling a bold new look for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet. The car’s latest paint scheme showcases Lucas Oil’s signature blue, red, and white colors, delivering a striking design. Busch will run this scheme in three races this season, starting with the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

