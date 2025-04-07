Kyle Busch salutes No. 8 team for an unyielding effort after a “hard-fought” day at Darlington 

At this weekend's Goodyear 400, Kyle Busch crossed the finish line to take tenth place at the Darlington Raceway. On his social media, Busch shared his gratefulness towards his #8 team at Richard Childress Racing, after they fought hard to score the Top 10 finish.

The RCR driver shared photos from his visit to the Raceway this weekend on his X account, including an image of his family with him and some snapshots of the #8 car on track. He captioned it:

"Hard fought Top 10 today. Proud of the boys for never giving up!👊🏻"

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion put in a qualifying performance of 28.957s and a top speed of 169.824mph, solidifying him in eighth place for the race. Since joining RCR, this was his highest start for the Regular Series season race at the South Carolina track.

Kyle Busch drove the #8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, representing the partner of the RCR team that has been around since 2020. Unlike some of the other drivers on the grid, Busch did not take part in the throwback weekend, and instead his car sported a present-time livery.

However, Busch was involved one way or another in the throwback weekend, with the #18 of Joe Gibbs Racing's William Sawalich showing up to the track for the Xfinity Series event with a livery paying homage to the RCR driver's 2016 paint scheme.

The #8 driver's Top 10 finish at the Goodyear 400 was his fourth Top 10 of the season, after having three consecutive races mid-season where he scored eighth or higher. At the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch finished seventh, at the Circuit of The Americas, he finished fifth (his only Top-five of the season so far), and his eight-place finish came at the Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Busch signs autographs ahead of the Goodyear 400

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver on his social media earlier today shared a short video of him signing an autograph on his way to the track. Kyle Busch shared the short video to his Instagram story before the Goodyear 400, where he grabs a flyer from a fan, quickly signs it and passes it back as he headed to his eighth place starting spot.

Kyle Busch signs autographs on his way to the Goodyear 400 - Image via Instagram/@rowdybusch

Busch's tenth place finish at the Darlington event has been his second highest with the RCR team, after his performance with the #8 car in the May 2023 running of the race saw him cross the line in seventh place.

The next event in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City 500 will take place on April 13th, at 3:00 pm ET.

