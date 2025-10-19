Kyle Busch says he got “personality traits” from his upcoming crew chief Jim Pohlman

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:42 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch - NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch is placing his bets on his new crew chief for 2026, Jim Pohlman. The Richard Childress Racing driver believes Pohlman has what it takes to lead the No.8 team.

Ad

Busch's former crew chief, Randall Burnett, has left the team to work with Connor Zilisch in Trackhouse Racing next year. While Andy Street remains the interim crew chief for Busch, Justin Allgaier's championship-winning crew chief is set to take over next year.

Allgaier and Pohlman won the 2024 Xfinity Series title and have made it to the championship four three years in a row. Pohlman also has previous work experience as head of research and development at RCR. Austin Dillon noted how 'Jim's experience and familiarity' came in handy during the selection process.

Ad
Trending

Reflecting upon the same, Busch spoke to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass and said,

"His passion and just, you know, the leadership conversations that we had. You know, you're not hiring a guy based off of results in a cup car right, so that's yet to be seen and to be made. But hopefully he's the guy that can help lead us in the right direction with not just the eight car but also RCR as a whole."
Ad
"He gave me a little bit of personality traits from what I've had from others previously. You know, a little mix of a couple that I really enjoyed working with and had some great success with," he added. (via X/Bobpockrass)
Ad

Kyle Busch has had his fair share of losses at RCR. He's gone winless for the second consecutive year, but will have a go at it in Talladega Superspeedway, The No.8 driver qualified third for Sunday's playoff race, making his fifth top-5 start in 33 races this season.

Jim Pohlman shares his goal as Kyle Busch's crew chief

Jim Pohlman has his work cut out for him as Kyle Busch's new crew chief. He credited JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier for make it all possible, before outlining his expectations for next year.

Ad
“The goal for me has always been to race on Sunday and make it to that level and have an opportunity to win Daytona 500s and win at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m certainly looking forward to it,” he said in an interview with NASCAR.

Jim Pohlman has also won an ARCA championship with Allgaier. The two have combined to win nine races in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Kyle Busch, meanwhile, hasn't won a Daytona 500 in his storied career. He came close to the feat back in 2019, when he finished second with Joe Gibbs Racing's No.18 Toyota.

Busch has won every other crown jewel event, but the Daytona 500 has long eluded the 40-year-old.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Vignesh Kanna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications