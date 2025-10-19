Kyle Busch says he got “personality traits” from his upcoming crew chief Jim Pohlman

Kyle Busch is placing his bets on his new crew chief for 2026, Jim Pohlman. The Richard Childress Racing driver believes Pohlman has what it takes to lead the No.8 team.Busch's former crew chief, Randall Burnett, has left the team to work with Connor Zilisch in Trackhouse Racing next year. While Andy Street remains the interim crew chief for Busch, Justin Allgaier's championship-winning crew chief is set to take over next year.Allgaier and Pohlman won the 2024 Xfinity Series title and have made it to the championship four three years in a row. Pohlman also has previous work experience as head of research and development at RCR. Austin Dillon noted how 'Jim's experience and familiarity' came in handy during the selection process.Reflecting upon the same, Busch spoke to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass and said,&quot;His passion and just, you know, the leadership conversations that we had. You know, you're not hiring a guy based off of results in a cup car right, so that's yet to be seen and to be made. But hopefully he's the guy that can help lead us in the right direction with not just the eight car but also RCR as a whole.&quot;&quot;He gave me a little bit of personality traits from what I've had from others previously. You know, a little mix of a couple that I really enjoyed working with and had some great success with,&quot; he added. (via X/Bobpockrass)Kyle Busch has had his fair share of losses at RCR. He's gone winless for the second consecutive year, but will have a go at it in Talladega Superspeedway, The No.8 driver qualified third for Sunday's playoff race, making his fifth top-5 start in 33 races this season.Jim Pohlman shares his goal as Kyle Busch's crew chiefJim Pohlman has his work cut out for him as Kyle Busch's new crew chief. He credited JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier for make it all possible, before outlining his expectations for next year.“The goal for me has always been to race on Sunday and make it to that level and have an opportunity to win Daytona 500s and win at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m certainly looking forward to it,” he said in an interview with NASCAR.Jim Pohlman has also won an ARCA championship with Allgaier. The two have combined to win nine races in the Xfinity Series.Kyle Busch, meanwhile, hasn't won a Daytona 500 in his storied career. He came close to the feat back in 2019, when he finished second with Joe Gibbs Racing's No.18 Toyota.Busch has won every other crown jewel event, but the Daytona 500 has long eluded the 40-year-old.