Kyle Busch sends across a hype-filled message ahead of NASCAR’s outing in Mexico

Kyle Busch recalls a winning moment in Mexico City amid NASCAR's return to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. In an X post, Busch let everyone know he emerged victorious the last time the stock car racing series raced in the city.

In 2008, Busch won the Corona Mexico 200 (Xfinity Series) in his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing. Fresh off a three-year stint with Hendrick Motorsports, the Las Vegas native started in sixth place in the #20 Toyota before taking the checkered flag ahead of Marcos Ambrose and Scott Pruett.

This weekend, NASCAR is set to return to Mexico City with the Xfinity and Cup drivers, with the latter marking a debut in the road course contest. Kyle Busch is entering the unprecedented race in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and made sure fans knew who the last race winner was on X, saying:

“I know y’all remember the last time we raced in Mexico."

Busch may have the bragging rights in Mexico City, but he carries the pressure of ending a 72-race winless streak, the most in his Cup Series career. His last Cup win came at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, his first year with Richard Childress Racing.

The two-time NASCAR champion will compete for the win in a 37-car field, including Katherine Legge in the #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet. He will come off a solid weekend at Michigan International Speedway, where he started in second and finished in eighth, his fifth top 10 of the year.

The inaugural Viva Mexico 250 is scheduled for June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be the media company's penultimate race coverage before TNT Sports takes over at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

“We wanted more”: Kyle Busch on eight-place finish at Michigan

Last week, Kyle Busch spoke about his eighth-place finish at Michigan International Speedway. He commended the #8 RCR team and crew chief Randall Burnett for the strategy, allowing him to snap his six-race streak without a single top-10 finish.

The 63-time Cup race winner said (via NBC Sports):

“Solid weekend for this Chevrolet team. Qualifying second was a positive and it helped to start the race with clean air. We struggled with a lack of grip and speed in the race, but crew chief Randall Burnett did a good job with adjustments. We wanted more but to come out of here with a top-10 finish, we’ll take what we got.”

Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch started the FireKeepers Casino 400 behind pole-sitter Chase Briscoe but fell behind former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin and William Byron in the opening laps. He concluded stage one in the ninth place, before coming short of at least a point at the end of the second stage.

Hamlin won the race after taking the lead from Byron, who ran out of gas with two laps remaining. The win allowed Hamlin to surpass Busch as the driver with the most wins at JGR with 57 victories.

