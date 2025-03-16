Kyle Busch sends a clear message to rivals after RCR’s concrete improvement: “There’s not a team that will outwork us, that’s for sure”

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch experienced the "toughest season" of his career in 2024, failing to secure a single win throughout the 36 starts. However, in the 2025 season, Busch and his team have made significant improvements and plan to overturn last year's performance.

Ad

During a media day appearance ahead of his hometown race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Richard Childress Racing driver made a bold assertion aimed at his rivals. Busch mentioned that after ending his 19-year streak of securing at least one win in the 2024 season, the team has undergone substantial improvements for the 2025 season.

Kyle Busch remarked that RCR's cars have proven to be consistent this year, with his performances being steadier as compared to 2024. This season, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 has achieved one top-five and three top-ten finishes in just four starts. Additionally, 'Rowdy Busch' has led 55 laps this season, with 42 of those at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on this, the Richard Childress Racing driver confidently stated:

"So far so good. From last year to this year ... just, you know, Legos being the same, apparently they're not because we're doing something different, and the cars are driving much better. I really appreciate the efforts and values of everyone at RCR for putting that in. And so, you know, there's not a team out there that will outwork us, that's for sure." (via Speedwaydigest.com)

Ad

Kyle Busch currently ranks eighth on the driver's points table with 110 points, sitting one spot above the reigning champion, Team Penske driver Joey Logano.

Kyle Busch's primary sponsor had a groundbreaking idea to promote their whiskey

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's sponsor, Rebel Bourbon, came up with a clever strategy to promote their whiskey. They partnered in the 2024 season, with Rebel serving as the primary sponsor for Busch in three races.

Ad

After a successful 2024 season, the whiskey brand returned in 2025, debuting at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 2, 2025. 'Rowdy Busch' laid down some solid laps in the race, leading for 42 of them, but his former teammate, Christopher Bell, ultimately claimed victory, with Busch finishing P5.

In light of Busch's impressive performance, the Luxco-owned brand announced the production of 30,000 limited-edition bottles of whiskey. This edition will feature Kyle Busch 108 single-barrel bourbon with 54% ABV.

Ad

"Lux reported that he spoke to fans at Daytona in February who mentioned they hadn’t known about the brand before the NASCAR promotion, but that “people are engaged with the brand” now. Busch’s nickname is “Rowdy,” and Lux stated that the company thought his personality and on-track reputation as a rowdy rebel fit well," reporter Adam Stern posted on X.

Ad

The Las Vegas native also attended a bottle-signing event held at Spec's Wines, Spirits & Food store in Texas, which attracted a large crowd, marking a success for the whiskey brand.

"Regarding the broader ROI of the sponsorship, Lux explained that the company uses metrics such as shipments to evaluate a deal. Luxco felt that the first year from that perspective went “fantastic,” based on data from Nielsen and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association showing increases in key markets like Pennsylvania and a three-fold surge in sales in Missouri."

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for March 16, 2025, with the race set to start at 3:30 PM EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback