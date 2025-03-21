Kyle Busch sends a cold warning to son Brexton if he fails to do what ‘should happen’

Kyle Busch has warned his son Brexton about one thing if he wishes to pursue a NASCAR career like the two-time Cup Series champion. During a conversation with former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, Busch highlighted the need for Brexton to outperform him to ensure constant investment from his father.

Busch, NASCAR's winningest active driver with over two decades of experience under his belt has carved his name among the stock car racing greats. Even though he has yet to disrupt his winless streak prevailing since his last triumph in the 2022 Gateway Motorsports Park race, the Richard Childress Racing driver churned the best out of his #8 Chevrolet Camaro on countless occasions.

Brexton is following in his father's footsteps. The 9-year-old has been in the motorsports scene since 2021 and has cliched noteworthy accolades. This includes winning the 2023 Citrus County Winter Nationals Beginner Bandit Champion, the 2024 Millbridge Speedway Restricted Micro Champion, and the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, to name a few.

Thus, Kyle Busch expects Brexton to consistently outperform him in the future. As a result, the RCR driver laid bare that if Brexton failed to do what he 'should,' the investment may stop coming.

"That's what we're here for, Kyle Busch told Kevin Harvick about Brexton outdueling him. "That should happen. If he doesn't ever progress enough to be faster than me, end of the road, we're done, save the money. So, I actually look forward to the day when he's faster than me and he can put clean moves on me and pass me the way that he needs to." (24:05)

It's worth mentioning that Brexton defeated his father in the Junior Sprint A-Main race to earn his first Golden Driller trophy in Tulsa.

Kyle Busch slams Carson Hocevar for not learning anything from his aggressive driving

Carson Hocevar recently came under scrutiny for his aggressive driving at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Veteran drivers like Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and more voiced against Hocevar's style, suggesting the Cup Series sophomore tone down his on-track aggression and race clean.

The RCR driver has past racing experience with Hocevar, and it isn't a good one. While conversing with Kevin Harvick, Busch explained Hocevar's aggression since his teenage, outlining that he never showed remorse for his actions, and thus, hasn't learned 'one thing.'

"It was Kalamazoo. Lap 8, Lap 11 somewhere early in the race, like, I wasn’t that great but I was going to bide my time and I was just riding, right? Like, you ride. He comes right up alongside of me, sideswipes me, puts me into the frontstretch fence, and goes on. And I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Never nothing after the fact, never a sorry, ‘Hey, my bad.’ Like, same thing right now. He hasn’t learned not one thing because he hasn’t been under someone’s wing this entire time," Busch said.

Kyle Busch slammed Hocevar after the latter's hard racing in Atlanta proved costly for the former's #8 RCR Chevy, warning the Spire driver of repercussions.

