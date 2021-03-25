Kyle Busch believes he will return to the top "when it matters most"

Kyle Busch is one of the most few drivers everyone keeps an eye on all season long, and a lot of that has to do with how dominant he has become. Unfortunately, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion has faced several struggles in the last two seasons. He only found Victory Lane once last year, and is currently 12th in the points standings, with three top 10s in the last six races.

Although that isn't the kind of dominance fans and competitors have come to expect of him, Kyle Busch has started to put together some good finishes. He did well at Las Vegas, which is something he can carry into the playoffs.

"We’re trying to figure all of this out together right now and make sure that we can continue to improve as the year goes along to be the best when it matters most,” Kyle Busch said during a press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway. " We are kind of a little bit behind on pit stops this year. I was trying to make sure we didn’t lose too many spots, and we sped. I say we because we are a team, and we win, and we lose as a team.”

Kyle Busch's diminishing returns

Between 2017 and 2019, Kyle Busch bagged 18 wins, but since last year, he only visited the winner's circle once. Part of the reason for that could be attributed to the fact that practice time has been drastically cut short in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to an increased reliance on simulations and getting the setup perfected back on the race shop floor itself.

While Kyle Busch is holding strong in 12th position so far into 2021, the lack of a win has to be gnawing away at him. He also had trouble at Phoenix, which doesn't bode well for the title decider in November, should he make the playoffs and stick it out till the round-of-four.