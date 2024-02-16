Kyle Busch shares heartwarming Valentine's post for “smoke show” wife Samantha Busch 

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kyle Busch unraveled his heartwarming gesture towards the love of his life, Samantha Busch.

During the 16 years of their relationship, Busch and his wife Samantha have portrayed their affection toward each other. This time, Kyle unfurled his touching gesture for his "smoke show" wife on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The Richard Childress Racing driver posted a series of images on Instagram, showcasing the close bond that the husband-wife duo share, and highlighted excerpts from their life where Samantha portrays her supermom side as she takes care of all the family members.

Kyle extended his love and gratitude towards his wife and captioned the post:

"Happy Valentines Day to this smoke show!😍 Wouldn’t want to tackle this crazy life with anyone else! Love u @samanthabusch!🫶🏻"

Their relationship dates back to 2007 when Samantha seized the opportunity to be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, looking after the racing fanatics who were yearning to take a ride in the Chevrolet Impala.

Kyle Busch was present on the track and took note of her presence at the IMS. Samantha revealed that Kyle Busch said that he saw her from far away but was too shy to ask, so he requested his Chevrolet team's PR official to approach her and ask if she would like to have a ride across the oval.

Per Busch's request, the PR lady approached her and asked to which Samantha nodded, and went for the drive with the 2x NASCAR Cup Series champion. She also said that during their ride, she was the more talkative one and eventually asked Kyle if he would like to hang out with her and her friends.

At that time, the 38-year-old driver declined the request owing to his Truck Series stint, but later he got in touch with her. From there, the duo started talking and seeing each other. Sixteen years have passed since then and they have a complete family now, including their kids Brexton Locke (b. May 2015) and Lennix Key Busch (b. May 2022).

The puzzled interaction that took place between Samantha and Kyle Busch

During the year 2007, Samantha was pursuing psychological sciences at Purdue University, and Kyle Busch was carving his NASCAR career in the Hendrick Motorsports car.

However, the unexpected opportunity at the IMS landed Samantha beside Busch in his Chevrolet. But it was after her ride with Busch that Samantha realized it was not the PR lady but Kyle who offered her a ride.

According to Samantha, Kyle Busch was under the impression that she already knew who he was and gave her a funny glance when she said:

"Wow you got a way better assignment than I did."

Samantha took to Instagram on August 12, 2023, disclosing the intricate details of their first meeting, and wrote:

"Now to tell Kyle’s side of the story he saw me from afar and asked his pr lady to ask if I wanted a ride! So needless to say I hopped in the car and the first thing I said when I saw him in his Chevy tee and ice cold car was “wow you got a way better assignment then I did”. He looked at me funny assuming I knew who he was and we were off."

She added:

"I did most of the talking, big surprise, and then invited him to hang out with a group of us going out that night to which he declined bc he had to work. Little did I know he had a truck race. So I thought that was the end of that until Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number."

From Samantha's words, it's evident that despite Kyle Busch being too shy to ask her out, he successfully made the first move to meet her. Although the approach was indirect, it clearly turned out to be a success.