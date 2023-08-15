“Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch shares story of how the couple first met

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha first met 16 years ago at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Taking a trip down memory lane, Samantha shared the adorable story of their first interaction and mentioned how the 'Rowdy' was too shy to ask for her number.

Turning the clock back to 2007, Samantha recalled she was a student at Purdue University and Kyle Busch was a Hendrick Motorsports driver. She wasn't into NASCAR but jumped on the opportunity when her promotional model agency asked to run errands at IMS during the race weekend.

Over the weekend Samantha was working for the Chevrolet team, prompting fans to take a ride around the track in the Chevy Impala. On what she recalls as a scorching summer day, a PR lady offered Samantha a chance to ride, which she couldn't refuse.

However, she failed to realize that it was Kyle Busch himself who had offered her the ride. Nor did she recognize him when she sat beside him in the Impala!

Here is the rest of the story which Samantha penned on her Instagram post:

"Now to tell Kyle’s side of the story he saw me from afar and asked his pr lady to ask if I wanted a ride! So needless to say I hopped in the car and the first thing I said when I saw him in his Chevy tee and ice-cold car was, 'Wow you got a way better assignment than I did.' He looked at me funny assuming I knew who he was and we were off."

"I did most of the talking, big surprise, and then invited him to hang out with a group of us going out that night to which he declined bc he had to work. Little did I know he had a truck race. So I thought that was the end of that until Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number."

Samantha Busch later came to know about the star NASCAR driver she had been with while Kyle got her number through the PR agent. They texted each other for four months before becoming a couple.

Kyle Busch is 'bummed' as he returns from Indianapolis with a P36 finish

Starting in the top five for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Kyle Busch had the pace to fight at the front for the first two stages. However, a mechanical issue slowed him down, as he dropped from the top 10 to P36.

"We had the speed all day and we had good track position. Unfortunately, we had a couple of issues that took us out of the hunt. P.36 for the day. Bummed," he summed up his race with a note on Instagram.

Kyle Busch had finished inside the top five in all the road course events this season prior to the race at IMS. The #8 Chevy driver will be back on a road course this weekend as NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen.