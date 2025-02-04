Kyle Busch takes a crystal clear stand on NASCAR’s return to the Bowman Gray

NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Busch, expressed a conviction over the governing body's responsibility regarding the preservation of short tracks. During an interview with NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver at the historic venue, Busch gave his take on the return to the Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Stock Car Racing Association returned to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina short track inside a football stadium after a hiatus of 54 years since 1971. The quarter-mile track has hosted weekly races for 77 years, making it the longest-running track under NASCAR's sanctioning.

Additionally, the governing body has acquired a 50-year lease to promote racing at the track. During the interview, Kyle Busch expressed his views on the sanctioning body's responsibility to preserve the short tracks for future drivers and said (via Sportsnaut.com):

“I really like the opportunity here at Bowman Gray where I don’t know what the budgets are — I don’t know if it’s three million, five million, seven million, 10 million, I don’t know.”

“The fact of us going somewhere to reinvest in the future for other racing and local level racers – to be able to see a better venue, to go and enjoy and bring their sponsors and have fun and race and compete, is only going to benefit from the top," he added.

The Las Vegas native finished 15th at The Clash after an early wreck in turn 3 of lap 21 of the 200-lap race. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took home the victory followed by Ryan Blaney in second and Denny Hamlin in third place.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch expressed his disappointment after The Clash at Bowman Gray

The first race of the new season had been topsy-turvy for the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver and after witnessing the toughest season of his career, Kyle Busch aimed to start his 2025 season with a win but failed to achieve the same.

After his P15 finish, Busch mentioned that the overall event was positive for him, but this was not the finish he expected. During a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Busch revealed how his car struggled with handling in the early race.

“The overall event at Bowman Gray Stadium was a good one, but it wasn’t the result we wanted for our zone Chevrolet team. At the start of the feature, the car was plowing tight and wouldn’t turn. We got spun around and ended up going two laps down before the halfway break,” Kyle Busch said.

During half-time, the #8 RCR Chevy's crew chief, Randall Burnett, made key adjustments to improve the car's handling. Reflecting upon the same, Busch added:

“Randall (Burnett) and the No. 8 guys made adjustments during the break, and when we went back green, it was the best the car had felt. It was doing what it needed to do. With the help of a couple cautions, we got back on the lead lap and worked our way up to 15th at the checkered.”

After an unexpected P15 finish at The Clash, Kyle Busch aims to end the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, on a good note. Additionally, Busch has landed a well-recognized leader in financial services, Bank OZK, as his new sponsor for the 2025 season.

