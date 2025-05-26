Kyle Larson had only 4-words in response to his lead lap crash at Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson’s Coca-Cola 600 campaign ended early after a crash while leading the race, and his reaction afterward was short and straightforward. In a post shared by reporter Kelly Crandall on X.

Ad

Larson lost control and scraped the wall in Turn 3 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson's trouble began as he entered Turn 3 before making light contact with the outside wall. He then spun out and slid across the infield.

The crash occurred just 43 laps into the 600-mile race, when Larson was leading. After the spin, his brief radio message was shared by Crandall in a tweet captioned,

"I think I'm OK."

Ad

Trending

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall Kyle Larson got loose and scraped the wall in Turn 3. "I think I'm OK."

Ad

Kyle Larson’s attempt at completing the Indy 500–Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader in one day had already taken a hit earlier in the afternoon with a crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His 2025 Indy 500 run lasted just 92 laps.

During a high-speed section of the track, Larson lost control and spun into the outside barrier. The incident also forced Sting Ray Robb out of the race.

Just Got All Over the Place”: Kyle Larson explains Indy 500 crash that ended his ‘Double’ attempt

Larson began the Indy 500 from 19th on the grid, slotted behind Christian Rasmussen and Sting Ray Robb. He had made moderate progress through the field before the crash.

Ad

Speaking after the incident, Larson gave a detailed account of how the spin occurred. Via IndyCar on FOX, he said:

"Yeah, it was a bit crazy at the start, I got tight behind Takuma I was really close to him, and I think, as I finally got maybe a shade left of him, I haven't seen the replay, I got loose and kind of got all over the place."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was Larson’s second time attempting “the Double,” which involves racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. His 2024 attempt was disrupted by weather delays in Indianapolis, which left him unable to participate in the NASCAR leg.

That year, Kyle Larson didn’t even get into the car at Charlotte due to the race being called off because of rain.

On Sunday, rain again played a factor, delaying the Indy 500 by around 35 minutes. Larson’s early crash at Indy meant he had more time to reach Charlotte and prepare for the Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR granted him an exemption to keep his qualifying position — something not done for other drivers in the past — allowing him to start on the front row. Unfortunately, that didn’t change the outcome.

Though he avoided significant physical harm, both races ended in frustration. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was aiming to be the first person since Tony Stewart in 2001 to complete all 1,100 miles of the Double. Instead, he was credited with a 27th-place finish at the Indy 500 and saw his NASCAR night cut short less than a quarter of the way in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.