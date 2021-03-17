Kyle Larson goes dirt racing in the Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

It has been a long time since Kyle Larson competed in the Camping World Truck Series. But when the series motors into Bristol Motor Speedway for the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on March 27, he will do it again.

Larson will be doing double duty that weekend with his regular ride in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro. On Saturday, he will be behind the wheel of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Rich Mar Florist and CircleBDiecast.com Silverado.

“I really appreciate the opportunity given by Niece Motorsports,” Kyle Larson said in a team release.

“I’m excited to get back into a truck at one of my favorite race tracks.”

It's not the first time the Truck Series has raced on dirt. From 2013-19, it held events at Eldora Speedway, where Larson won in 2016. Now, the 28-year-old can do it in the first race of its kind at Bristol.

It’s BRISTOL BABY 👀 pic.twitter.com/nziNGUaE9N — Ashley Deihl Stremme (@AshleyStremme) March 16, 2021

Kyle Larson is no stranger to this kind of racing. He captured the prestigious Chili Bowl Midget Nationals twice in 2020 and 2021, considered the ‘Super Bowl of Midget Racing.' Last year he had one of the most dominating seasons ever, with 46 victories in 97 attempts. He also led the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in victories with 12 in 26 outings.

“Kyle is obviously one of the best drivers out there today,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw.

“His resume on dirt speaks for itself. We are looking forward to him joining the organization at Bristol and contending for a win.”

See you at the Bristol Dirt Nationals! For more information on 🎟 go to https://t.co/7bpwMRZnYF pic.twitter.com/KBwPzzwez5 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) March 11, 2021