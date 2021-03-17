Autotrader signs multi-year sponsorship deal with Team Penske

Team Penske has announced an extension of its partnership deal with Autotrader. The multi-year renewal will increase the number of races Autotrader brand will be the primary sponsor of Team Penske. Both, the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski and No. 22 of Joey Logano will be branded.

Each Team Penske car will sport the orange and blue colors for a total of six races. Keselowski will have the Autotrader brand on his Mustang this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway plus Martinsville Speedway on Apr. 10 and Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It’s great to have Autotrader back on board for 2021,” said Keselowski in a team release.

“They’ve been a great partner with us for several years and do a lot to activate with our fans, which is really cool. I think it’s so important to have partners in our sport that aren’t just on the side of the car, but actually have active programs and platforms to engage the fans.”

Autotrader will be the Team Penske primary or associate sponsor all season

Logano will fill out the rest of the Team Penske 2021 calendar, beginning at Talladega Superspeedway (Apr. 25), followed by Sonoma Raceway (Jun. 6) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Jul. 18).

Speaking about the sponsorship deal, Logano said:

“As a driver, you always enjoy when a consumer facing brand is on the side of your car, because you instantly know that the fans know who you are representing. As a huge fan of cars, and someone who likes to buy and sell, it’s great to be associated with Autotrader. I’ve been fortunate enough to represent them for the last several years – now I just need to get them to Victory Lane.”

Autotrader will continue as an associate sponsor for all other events with Team Penske this year.

“Following a strong 2020 season, we look forward to continuing our longstanding sponsorship with Team Penske,” said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive.

Speaking about the partnership, Rowley said:

"Our relationships with Brad, Joey, and everyone at Team Penske are so valuable to our business. This partnership allows us to elevate our brands by aligning with a world-class sport, racing team, and drivers – not to mention the ability to connect with some of the most passionate fans in sports. We share their enthusiasm for NASCAR, and these connections help us to build awareness for Autotrader's efforts to make car buying easier.”