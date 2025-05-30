Kyle Larson beats Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott as the leading merchandise sales driver so far

Kyle Larson recently triggered an increase in popularity after beating his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in merchandise sales so far in the 2025 season. According to Sports Business Journal, Larson is the merchandise sales leader among drivers on a top-15 list.

Larson's recent attempt at The Double (running the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on the same day) might have contributed to the driver's growing fan base. The #5 HMS Chevrolet pilot also made headlines around the world after his last year's better overall driver than four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen claims resurfaced.

The 32-year-old surpassing Chase Elliott is considered a significant feat, as his teammate has been the Most Popular Driver awardee for seven consecutive years now. Elliott has been receiving the award since the previous title holder, Dale Earnhardt Jr., retired from the sport in 2017.

SBJ reporter Adam Stern shared the report on X and wrote:

“@KyleLarsonRacin (Kyle Larson) is the leading @NASCAR driver in merchandise sales halfway through the 2025 regular season. @ChaseElliott (Chase Elliott) has been No. 1 in recent prior years.”

The NASCAR brand itself tops the top-15 merch sales list ahead of Larson. Behind Chase Elliott is veteran driver Kyle Busch, who has been competing in the Cup Series for two decades, making him the longest active full-time driver on the field.

The most recent race winner, Ross Chastain, ranks fifth, followed by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier, and Dale Sr. Drivers outside the top 10 include William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick.

Kyle Larson drives the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, Kyle Larson sits second in the points standings following a DNF in the Coca-Cola 600 last week. He has scored three wins, eight top-5s, and nine top-10s in 13 starts this season. Moreover, he has led the most laps at 851, about 180 laps more than the top-seeded driver, William Byron.

Kyle Larson's daughter Audrey spotted selling merch in 2025 Indy 500

While Kyle Larson became the top merch-selling driver, his daughter, Audrey, did some selling of her own at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Audrey sold bracelets she made in the Arrow McLaren trailer during the Indy 500 race weekend.

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck took a photo of Audrey Larson's spot at IMS and shared it on X.

“Audrey Larson is selling some bracelets if anyone is near the Arrow McLaren merch trailer,” Gluck wrote.

Audrey is one of Kyle Larson's children with Katelyn Sweet. The eldest is Owen, who races sprint cars, and the youngest is Cooper Donald, who was born on New Year's Eve in 2022.

The Larson family was at IMS for the Hendrick Motorsports driver's The Double attempt. Unfortunately, the Californian crashed on lap 91, which meant the end of his hopes to complete all 1,100 miles of The Double. He later flew to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 but suffered the same fate after spinning out on lap 245.

He will return to the #5 Chevy on Sunday for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 300 lapper will be live on Amazon Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET.

