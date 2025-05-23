Kyle Larson’s daughter Audrey spotted selling bracelets in Arrow McLaren trailer

While Kyle Larson participated in the final practice session for the Indy 500 on Friday (May 23), his daughter, Audrey, made herself busy selling bracelets in the Arrow McLaren trailer. Her stuff is being sold alongside the team merch for $3 each.

Audrey is one of Larson's three children, along with the eldest, Owen, and the youngest, Cooper Donald. She celebrated her seventh birthday earlier this month with an exhibition game of baseball and pottery painting.

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck caught Kyle Larson's daughter doing business at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and encouraged his followers in the area to visit.

“Audrey Larson is selling some bracelets if anyone is near the Arrow McLaren merch trailer,” Gluck wrote.

Kyle Larson and his daughter Audrey are in the IndyCar Series event at IMS as part of his The Double attempt this Sunday. He will compete in the Indy 500 in the afternoon before flying to Charlotte for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, which will test his persistence in a combined 1,100 miles of racing.

After the final practice, Larson, driver of the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ranked 26th with a 40.5810-second lap time and a speed of 221.779 mph, about four mph off the session leader and defending race winner, Josef Newgarden.

The 32-year-old Californian will start the Indy 500 in 19th place following Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power's violation, which will send them to the rear of the starting grid. When asked to comment, the NASCAR driver refrained from sharing his thoughts.

The Indy 500 will commence at 12:45 p.m. ET this Sunday before the Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6:00 p.m. ET. Larson will try to outdo his 18th-place finish last year, which was hampered by rain that caused him to miss the start of the NASCAR race.

“I don't really think about it a whole lot”: Kyle Larson on ‘The Double’ attempt in 2025

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on his second The Double attempt this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will block the outside noise and focus only on the two races, particularly completing the 500 miles in the Indy 500 to show the IndyCar Series nation what he's capable of.

In a conference call with reporters, Larson said (via Speedway Digest):

“I don't really think about it a whole lot. I love to race, and I try to do the best job that I can. Usually, if you're doing a good job and you're prepared and all that, the accolades and the stuff that goes with it will just naturally come.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

“If I can just do a good job, get good finishes and show that we were capable of running up front with these (IndyCar) guys, I think that would do a lot. I think there's more positives to be made from the results this weekend than negatives.”

Kyle Larson driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

So far, Tony Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of racing on the Memorial Day weekend. Previous The Double contenders include John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch, who was recently elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

