Kyle Larson becomes second driver in USAC Midgets history to clinch 4 Turkey Night Grand Prix wins

With a win at the USAC National Midgets Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, Kyle Larson became the second driver, since Ron Shuman, to win the event at least four times.

Hendrick Motorsports ace Larson has not put his foot on the breaks since the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 31-year-old, who missed out on the Cup championship by a whisker of a margin, continues to excel in the postseason.

After winning his hometown midgets race at the Placerville Speedway, Larson made it three in three attempts by winning the National Midget race at the Ventura Raceway.

Starting from tenth, the 2021 Cup Series champion paced his way to the top of the pack by the 27th lap, leading for the entirety of the race to clinch a comfortable victory.

With the win, Kyle Larson secured the fourth Turkey Night Grand Prix of his career. He had previously won the event in 2012, 2016 and 2019. The FloRacing driver climbed the ranks to second in the list of all-time winners, only behind National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Ron Shuman (8).

Kyle Larson reacts to winning 2023 Turkey Night Grand Prix

Following his postseason win, Larson reflected on his fourth career win in the race (via USAC Racing):

"I’m happy to get another Turkey Night win. We’re second on the all-time win list now, which is cool. Hopefully we can catch up someday and maybe be leading this thing."

"This is such a historic race with it being the 82nd running, which is incredible. It’s been a good event for us, and we’ve always run really well here," he added.

On winning the National Midget race at the Ventura Raceway, Kyle Larson was presented with a 1/4-scale replica of the J.C. Agajanian owned car. About the creatively designed trophy, Larson said:

"All the Turkey Night trophies I have from Ventura are probably some of the coolest trophies I have in my collection. They get better and better every year and it’s probably the main reason why I come and do this race – just to come and win these awesome trophies."

"I need to get a little better at qualifying because I want to win some of those (trophies) too," joked the 31-year-old driver.

Kyle Larson will aim to continue strengthening his preparations for the upcoming season as he eyes a historic feat.