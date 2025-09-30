Kyle Larson believes Roger Penske’s IndyCar star can run top-5 in the NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson shared his pick for which IndyCar Series driver he would like to see compete in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway next year. He chose Josef Newgarden, noting that Team Penske typically dominates at the Arizona-based track.For the uninitiated, the two American racing series will hold a doubleheader at Phoenix in March 2026. The track, which often serves as the season finale, has long been a stronghold for Team Penske, highlighted by three straight championship-winning runs.Josef Newgarden currently drives for Roger Penske in the IndyCar Series, where he has captured two championships (2017 and 2019). He also maintains close ties with Team Penske’s NASCAR roster, even attending Ryan Blaney’s wedding in Colorado last year.In an interview with SpeedFreaks before throwing the first pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Larson, who drives the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, said:“Judging by how untouchable Penske cars are on that style of track, it would be the perfect place for Josef Newgarden to make his debut in a Cup car. He would probably go out there and run top five easily, and I'm not even exaggerating in that thing.”“I don't think Roger would probably let him, but I wish that he would because he would showcase his talents... IndyCar's talents so well in that weekend,” he added.Kyle Larson himself is no stranger to crossover attempts, having taken on The Double twice. That's running the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day on Memorial Day weekend. His most notable effort came with a fifth-place starting spot in the Indy 500, but despite the strong qualifying run, he has yet to crack a top-10 finish in the event.“It's just logistically too tough”: Kyle Larson on attempting The Double in 2026Kyle Larson shut down rumors about attempting The Double in 2026. The California native said he won’t be running the grueling doubleheader anytime soon, pointing to logistical hurdles. But he left the door open for a future return to the Indy 500 stage.The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion stated (via Frontstretch on X):“I feel like I've made it known that I wouldn't do The Double again. I get asked about it all the time, so no. I mean, it's just like it's just logistically too tough.”“I don't have FOMO from running the Indy 500. But hopefully, someday I can run that again, but I don't have any desire to do The Double again.”Kyle Larson drove the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500 - Source: GettyKyle Larson scored an 18th-place finish in his IndyCar Series debut and won the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year award. The following year, however, his effort ended in disappointment with a crash on lap 91 that left him with a DNF. To make matters worse, his day got even tougher as he also failed to finish NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 later that evening.As for his 2025 NASCAR season, he has been having a strong run, recording three wins, 11 top-5s, and 18 top-10s. He enters the race at Charlotte Roval this weekend with a 54-point cushion above the playoff cutline.