Kyle Larson dismisses Indy 500–Coca-Cola 600 double attempt rumours for 2026

Kyle Larson has made it clear that he has 'no desire' to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double anymore. After crashing out of both events this year, Larson admitted that the doubleheader hasn't worked out as he would've liked, but hoped to make a return to the Indy 500 as a one-off attempt.

Larson's 2024 double attempt was marred by weather issues that prevented him reaching Charlotte on time. His 2025 outing was a further step back, as the Hendrick Motorsports ace had to endure an early exit at Indy 500, followed by a DNF in the crown jewel event.

Notably, he was leading the field when he got loose and tagged the wall at Charlotte, leading to an extended pitstop for repairs. He got caught in yet another wreck in Stage 2, which ended any chances of a recovery drive.

During Friday's qualifying at Echopark Speedway, Larson addressed rumours of yet another Indy-Charlotte doube in 2026.

"Feel like I've made it known that I wouldn't do the double again. I get asked about it all the time, so no. I mean, it's just like it's just logistically too tough," he said via Frontstretch.

"I don't have FOMO from running Indy 500. But hopefully, someday I can run that again, but I don't have any desire to do the double again. It's just it didn't go well the last two years and crashing aside like you know this year, like we weren't gona be able to get it both in. It's just too tight."

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared his take of Kyle Larson's future double attempts, stating that the 32-year-old would be wise to make the leap when he's 'not running Cup full-time.'

Kyle Larson faces crucial setback after failed inspections at Echopark

Kyle Larson will start the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway on the backfoot after his No.5 team failed inspections twice. As a result, his car chief was ejected, along with a loss of pit-stall selection. The team avoided a pass-through penalty after the car passed inspections on the third attempt.

Pit stall selection stands crucial at Echopark, since the pit roads are much narrow than usual and offer limited space to maneuver, making clean entries and exits a challenge.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the news via his X handle.

"Larson was the only full-time car to fail twice and loses his car chief and pit selection this weekend," he wrote.

Kyle Larson qualified 11th on the grid, while Joey Logano secured pole amid a strong showing of Ford drivers who locked out the entire top-8. Logano called the feat a 'huge deal', as he shared how a good pit stall would go a long way for him during Saturday's race. Larson's teammate Alex Boxman is the only other Chevy driver up front at ninth.

