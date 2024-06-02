Kyle Larson & Brad Keselowski report results from NASCAR’s recent test at Iowa

Ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 run, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski have shared their insights after a recent test on the repaved asphalt of the IOWA Speedway. This comes in the wake of the 0.875-mile oval undergoing repair work after 18 years since its inception in 2006.

The inaugural Cup Series race is scheduled to kick off on June 16. The D-shaped oval has been drenched in new concrete to resurface the worn-out track. Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford sent one driver each to perform the Goodyear tire test on the freshly laid track.

So far, the track has gone under a partial repavement job, wherein only the corners have been worked on. The concern, however, is that it creates a smooth surface, which births more grip for the compounds and the drivers struggle to overtake.

Ahead of the 16th Cup Series contention, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell tested the Next Gen cars on the partially repaved track.

The HMS driver was displeased by the time his #5 Chevy took to get "some grip" on the Newton-based speedway.

"It was difficult with just three cars. [The] brand new surface that would take gosh probably four hours or so until we get some grip and make some decent laps. With 30 or something cars, the grooves should hopefully widen out from what it was," Larson said via Bob Pockrass on X.

After Kyle Larson's dismal experience, Brad Keselowski outlined some optimism from his testing stint.

"I'm always hesitant to lock something in like that when there's more work that's been done. I'm optimistic that the track is going to bring the tire drag and all those things out and open up the track for multi-group racing," the RFK Racing driver said. (0.49)

"I’m a little bit worried now" - Christopher Bell outlines his testing stint with Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski on the repaved IOWA Speedway

IOWA Speedway is infamous for its weathered pavement and bumpy asphalt near turns 1 and 2. Such character of the 7/8-mile speedway offered an adrenaline-packed run with cars all over the track overtaking the rivals.

However, the track is smoothened now which means increased grip on the surface. This would result in a hard time for any driver looking to swerve past their rival. The grippy turns will keep the compound glued to the asphalt and the driver will have to face irregularities while slide-drafting their high-octane ride to make an overtake.

Shortly after testing his #20 Toyota on IOWA Speedway alongside Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell highlighted how the new track has made him "worried" about the upcoming dash.

"It just adds a lot of grip to the racetrack. Iowa was a place that was a low-grip track before, and you could move all over the place and really pass guys. I’m a little bit worried now that the pace is going to be really fast, and it’s going to be hard to pass," Bell said via Always Race Day on X (0.24).

The testing trio will be battling for contention at the Enjoy Illinois 300 today (Sunday, June 2) where Michael McDowell is the polesitter of the event. Christopher Bell will start his run from fourth place, followed by Brad Keselowski in seventh. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson will kick off his run from 13th place.