Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron to drive for JR Motorsports in 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series events

(L-R) Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Kurt Busch pose for a photo with the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series trophy following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST
News

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsport is all set to run a fifth car for Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron to drive this season.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based team will run the #88 Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by HendrickCars.com.

Chase Elliot, who sits at the top of the drivers' standings table this season, will kick things off at the Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2022.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 winner William Byron will take the reigns of the car in Texas and New Hampshire.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will see the wheel of the Chevrolet in Watkins Glen and Darlington later this year.

NEWS: JRM to field No. 88 @HendrickCars Chevy in five upcoming @NASCAR_Xfinity Series races for @WilliamByron, @chaseelliott and @KyleLarsonRacin.More details ➡️ bit.ly/3rVDex1 https://t.co/fy8jpk1oKN

HendrickCars.com is Hendrick Automotive Group's endeavor to take on the online pre-owned car-sales market. The venture also includes services such as locating centers for collision-repair and service while also serving as career opportunities.

The website sponsors Larson's #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series along with NHRA champion Greg Anderson and other grassroots-level racing series.

Greg Gach, president of the Hendrick Automotive Group, realized the platform NASCAR provided for the website to grow and said:

“The NASCAR platform has been instrumental in helping us build HendrickCars.com into a national brand, and we look forward to continuing that momentum through this expanded effort."
“We are committed to our racing programs and supporting our Hendrick Motorsports teammates whenever we can, and we know these additional races will benefit our drivers and teams."

All three Hendrick Motorsports drivers have driven for JR Motorsports previously in their careers and should feel right at home with the team.

Kyle Larson wins Super Late Model race at Eldora Speedway

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson teamed up with Flo Racing earlier this year to promote motorsports at a grassroots level.

The Flo Racing Late Model Challenge powered by Tezos sees NASCAR and late model drivers racing for cash prizes.

Larson took the top spot in one of the races in the series. The Elk Grove, California native is at home on a loose surface as he traces his roots back to dirt racing.

Kyle Larson wins at Eldora Speedway. #TeamFK https://t.co/g6hUxiecax
Larson is set to compete in the next Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway this weekend, driving his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

