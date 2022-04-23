"This seems like the perfect chance" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to race on historic NASCAR track

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most influential figures in the NASCAR world, just like his father. Earnhardt Jr. has been a big supporter of grassroots motor sports for a long time and recent developments at the North Wilkesboro Speedway come courtesy of the 47-year-old.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is a short-track that hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949. The racing circus hasn't been on the US Route 421 situated track since Jeff Gordon claimed his 1996 victory there.

The track returned to life in November last year when the North Carolina legislature devoted $18 million towards the renovation of the 75-year-old track.

Earnhardt Jr. was excited about the track's resurrection and spoke about racing at the venue on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, and said:

“Everybody knows that we’ve raced in the late model stock series for a long time but I’m kind of looking for the opportunity and this seems like the perfect chance, right. I can go practice.

"There’s practice, qualifying in the race over a three-day period. Get a little bit of track time. I want to support what they’re doing at North Wilkesboro because I have kind of been involved in this conversation for so long."

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native made his intentions clear, however, saying that his decision was not official just yet. He hopes to make an announcement in future episodes of the podcast.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to race with Sun Drop at Wilkesboro Speedway

After the recent announcement of the revival of the North Wilkesboro Speedway courtesy of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR Hall of Famer went onto reveal further on his aspirations to race on the track. The veteran racer wants to revisit his roots with Sun Drop and said:

“It’d be cool and I teased this on Twitter if we got the Sun Drop car. I raced the Sun Drop at North Wilkesboro in 1993. It’d be cool if Sun Drop would OK us putting their logos on the car for this event. They would definitely push me further toward getting online and logging my entry.”

It remains to be seen how the soft-drink manufacturer will respond to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s request.

