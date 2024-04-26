Kyle Larson cites Watkins Glen's old curbs as "not safe for the brain" in light of new changes to NASCAR track's bus stop chicane

Kyle Larson, former NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, addressed on social media a recent change to one of stock car racing's road course venues.

Watkins Glen International has been a staple of stock car racing for several years with drivers and fans enjoying stock car racing on the twists and turns of a road course. One of the very first tracks to make it onto the schedule, 'The Glen', as it is popularly referred to, has given NASCAR some of its best races over the years.

A recent change to the track's distinctive 'bus stop' chicane saw drivers on social media respond by criticizing the addition of new curbing at the track. Curbing is the deterrent on the edges of the track meant to signify the limits of the asphalt and keep drivers on the track.

Some drivers like Xfinity Series regular Parker Kligerman did not take the news well.

However, Kyle Larson recently cited how the new curbing can help drivers with reduced loads inside the Next Gen car. Leaning on sensor data collected from the mouthpiece of a driver, Larson elaborated on the loads experienced through the chicane last year:

"My mouth piece data from last year through the bus stop. Something needed to be done. What was there before was not safe for the brain. Hopefully this is better."

It remains to be seen if the majority of drivers agree with Kyle Larson's take on the situation or go the other way. With NASCAR's seventh-generation race car being termed the most rigid in the sport's history, it could be a situation peculiar to the Cup Series.

Kyle Larson reveals throwback livery honoring Terry Labonte

Kyle Larson will be seen honoring former NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte during the upcoming throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway this season. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen sporting Labonte's iconic Kellogg's Corn Flakes livery in a bid to honor the 2-time champion.

The paint scheme was revealed to the fans as well as Labonte himself on Wednesday this week on NASCAR's Race Hub. Terry Labonte logged his final victory at the same track before retiring from racing, making the throwback paint scheme all the more special during the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, NASCAR goes live from Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Wurth 400.