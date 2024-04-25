NASCAR Wurth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2024 12:39 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Dover Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the 2024 season, the Wurth 400, on Sunday, April 28.

This weekend, the one-mile-long concrete oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 55th time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 400 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup Series and Xfinity Series events at Dover Motor Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, April 27, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 57°F, Low 42°F, Overcast with Afternoon Scattered Showers, SSE 5-15 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 57°F, Low 42°F, Overcast with Afternoon Scattered Showers, SSE 5-15 mph and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Wurth 400: High 80°F, Low 54°F, Mostly Cloudy, then Mostly Sunny with Evening Isolated Showers, SW 5-15 mph and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Dover, Delaware, in several ways, especially during the months of April or May.

The factors that can affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Wurth 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Dover Motor Speedway on Apr. 28 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN.

